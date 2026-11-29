13 Costco Home Finds Worth Stuffing Your Stockings With In 2026
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Costco is a go-to shop for bulk buying, so it's probably not the first store that comes to mind for stocking stuffers. However, with a huge inventory of products, including all sorts of unexpected items you can find at Costco, there's bound to be some stocking stuffers in the mix. We've searched through various home-related categories to find some of the retailer's smaller offerings. From cleaning accessories to lighting upgrades to holiday-themed decor, these products are practical picks for the home.
The highly rated gift ideas on this list should fit most Christmas stockings. Sometimes, the packaging might have to come off, but that's not an issue with Costco's famously lenient return policy: It's still possible to return opened items if your recipient doesn't love the gift. Instead of the original packaging, you can wrap them in sustainable DIY wrapping paper, which looks more personal anyway. With some bulk products that can be distributed among several stockings, you might save some money with these Costco finds, too.
Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set
Candle lovers in your life can benefit from the Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set. The scents are all winter- and holiday-inspired and "aren't too overpowering," according to reviews. These include Balsam and Cedar, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, Sparkling Cinnamon, Sage and Citrus, Christmas Cookie, and Red Apple Wreath. At $19.99 for six (on sale for $15.99 through Black Friday and early December), it's a good price for scented candles. Plus, you can use them for a few stockings (or keep a few yourself).
Infinity X1 10,000L Dual Power Rechargeable Flashlight
The Infinity X1 10,000L Dual Power Rechargeable Flashlight is a practical pick for home security and emergency kits, as well as for campers. It's a step above a typical flashlight, with a 10,000-lumen output. It throws light up to half a mile, which is great for security on large properties. Reviewers also appreciate that it has a lock mode to prevent it from accidentally turning on. With a maximum 48-hour runtime and a port for charging small devices, it's a good "just-in-case" item to have in any home.
Nouvelle Legende Oven Mitt
If replacing old, burnt oven mitts is on your giftee's to-do list, the Nouvelle Legende Oven Mitt should be a welcome stocking stuffer. These $7 commercial-grade mitts are plain but useful, made of quilted cotton. They're oversized, measuring 17 inches long to extend up the forearm and offer extra heat protection. Just let your giftee know that these mitts should only be wiped clean, but they're otherwise handy for both oven use and outdoor grilling.
Signature Housewares Figural Christmas Mugs
The Signature Housewares Figural Christmas Mugs are adorable vessels for coffee, tea, or hot chocolate post-present-opening. If you love matching Christmas pajamas or socks, these can make a great stocking stuffer for the family. This set includes four microwave- and dishwasher-safe stoneware mugs with hand-painted details. They come in the shapes of Santa, a penguin, a snowman, and a teddy bear, each with winter-appropriate accessories.
Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Tool
The Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Tool is a nice tool for the tinkerers on your list. It's a 14-in-1 multi-tool made of stainless steel. Measuring 3 ⅘ inches, it fits in a pocket and comes with a sheath for safe storage and protection. The tools include various pliers, cutters, knives, screwdrivers, a ruler, a saw, and a wood and metal file, just to name a few. Overall, Costco shoppers give it a solid 4.8 stars out of five, with several praising its quality and longevity for the price.
Chef'sChoice Model 1520 Electric Knife Sharpener
For those who want to spoil the home chef in their life, consider the Chef'sChoice Model 1520 Knife Sharpener. It's an electric knife sharpener housed in a modern stainless steel body. It's suitable for sharpening both Eastern and Western knives, plus it has an extra slot for honing and polishing. It's a bit bulky at 10 inches wide but can be the highlight of a Christmas stocking, especially since several reviewers say it's the best knife sharpener they've tried.
Scrub Mommy Sponges
Upgraded versions of everyday items are a thoughtful idea for stocking stuffers. The Scrub Mommy Sponges are one example. These are highly rated sponges that come at a premium price. Reviewers say they really work, and conveniently, they're scratch-free and dishwasher-safe. This $18 package includes eight Scrub Mommies, all individually wrapped so you can divide them among a few stockings. Pair them with a dedicated holder that keeps Scrub Daddy and Mommy sponges off the counter for an even more thoughtful gift set.
Turkish Towel Company Kitchen Towels
Using the Turkish Towel Company Kitchen Towels as stocking stuffers is another example of an everyday-upgrade gift. These towels are made of 100% Turkish cotton and have a luxurious-looking waffle weave texture. The towels come in a set of six, so they're ideal for new homeowners or anyone who needs a kitchen towel overhaul. They're available in a range of colors, too. To make them cuter as stocking stuffers, roll each towel up individually and tie a bow around it.
SnapPower GuideLight LED Outlet Covers
The SnapPower GuideLight LED Outlet Cover Set is a useful item for the giftee who always wants to improve their home. It's essentially an outlet cover with a built-in LED nightlight, making it practical for dark hallways, above kitchen counters, or anywhere that could use some gentle illumination throughout the night. They turn on automatically when it gets dark and are easy to install, with no need for wiring or batteries.
Hoto Cordless Auto-Dispensing Glue Gun
Priced at $30 in-store, the Hoto Cordless Auto-Dispensing Glue Gun could be the highlight of the stocking for crafters and DIYers. It can be used corded or cordless, depending on whether you want unlimited power or movement flexibility. The handheld tool heats up in just 30 seconds and offers 45 minutes of battery power. Press the button once, and it starts auto-dispensing a steady stream of glue. A storage bag and 60 glue sticks are included with the tool.
Type S 4-in-1 Electric Air Duster
The Type S 4-in-1 Electric Air Duster has more uses than one might expect. It can replace your giftee's can of compressed air, offering the same blowing function in a reusable and rechargeable format. Not only is it a mini blower, but it's also a handheld vacuum, with an attachable accessory that traps dirt and dust. Though not the main function, it's also good to have around the house in case of an emergency — it has a flashlight built into the handle and can double as a power bank to charge small devices.
Wells Lamont Men's Leather Work Gloves
Rugged DIYers can often use more sets of work gloves. The Wells Lamont Men's Leather Work Gloves set comes with six pairs. You can gift them all to someone who quickly wears through gloves or share them among the men in your life. These gloves are made of 100% cowhide leather and have a palm patch for extra reinforcement. They're puncture- and abrasion-resistant, so they're ideal for a variety of projects in the workshop, garden, garage, and even on construction sites.
Nellie's Dish Butter Bundle
The environmentally-conscious giftee might appreciate the Nellie's Dish Butter Bundle if they're trying to move away from plastic products. This set includes a ceramic container with the brand's dish butter, a solid dish soap, along with two dish butter refills. For scrubbing, it includes a reusable dish brush, plus a replacement brush head, so they should be all set for a little while. Reviewers mention that it's much prettier than a standard dish soap bottle and sponge.