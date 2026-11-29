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Costco is a go-to shop for bulk buying, so it's probably not the first store that comes to mind for stocking stuffers. However, with a huge inventory of products, including all sorts of unexpected items you can find at Costco, there's bound to be some stocking stuffers in the mix. We've searched through various home-related categories to find some of the retailer's smaller offerings. From cleaning accessories to lighting upgrades to holiday-themed decor, these products are practical picks for the home.

The highly rated gift ideas on this list should fit most Christmas stockings. Sometimes, the packaging might have to come off, but that's not an issue with Costco's famously lenient return policy: It's still possible to return opened items if your recipient doesn't love the gift. Instead of the original packaging, you can wrap them in sustainable DIY wrapping paper, which looks more personal anyway. With some bulk products that can be distributed among several stockings, you might save some money with these Costco finds, too.