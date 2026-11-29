Gates can make your yard or garden feel more private and secure, and a particularly nice one can elevate your space. While beautiful, sturdy gates often come with a steep price tag, the DIY duo Mother Daughter Projects DIY found a way to make their own out of PVC pipes. They even found a way to make it look cool by adding extra PVC pipe rings to the edges. You can make your own with PVC pipes, a saw or PVC cutter, caulk or hot glue, a drill and screws, fittings, end caps, hinges, and a gate latch in your preferred style. If you don't already have fence posts to attach the gate to, you'll need the supplies to install those as well. Wood posts, a shovel or other digging tool, and concrete mix are standard, but you can install a fence post without digging if you don't have the full setup.

When choosing the PVC pipes for your gate, there are a few factors to consider. Aesthetically, PVC pipes come in several colors, but they can also be painted. More importantly, your pipes should all be the same width, and you'll need to make sure the fittings match as well. Consider your cutting tool when picking the thickness of the pipe as well. A wider pipe will take up more room, which may be a benefit when trying to fill a large space. However, if you'll be using a hand saw to cut your PVC pipe, it'll take a lot more work to get through it.