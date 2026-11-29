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There's joy in both receiving and giving gifts, but between gift bags, wrapping paper, and packaging, there can be a lot of single-use waste. It's possible to reduce your footprint by reusing items or taking advantage of crafty sustainable ways to wrap presents. One creative idea is to make your own gift tags using cardboard snack boxes, cutting out the holiday designs to repurpose for a festive function. With this hack, you'll never need to buy a gift tag again.

An Instagram video from crafty_morning shows exactly how to make this DIY, with the creator using details from an empty Christmas-themed Little Debbie cake box. She cut out shapes to use as tags: the Little Debbie logo and an outline of the Christmas tree cake image. Then, she punched a hole in the top (a tool like the Swingline 1-Hole Punch helps create a uniform hole). After threading a string through, she had a low-waste gift tag. The idea is amongst the most simple of DIY holiday projects, but there are plenty of ways to personalize this hack with a few materials.

The box you choose, and the sections and shapes you cut out, is the first layer of personalization. Holiday-related snacks boxes are great, like those with Valentine's or Christmas designs. Even if it's past the holiday, you can make a handful of tags for next year. Consider using boxes from food gift sets, like pretty cracker or tea boxes, which are more likely to have a decorative pattern.