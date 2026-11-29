Don't Throw Out Cardboard Snack Boxes: Use Them To Make The Cutest Gift Tags
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There's joy in both receiving and giving gifts, but between gift bags, wrapping paper, and packaging, there can be a lot of single-use waste. It's possible to reduce your footprint by reusing items or taking advantage of crafty sustainable ways to wrap presents. One creative idea is to make your own gift tags using cardboard snack boxes, cutting out the holiday designs to repurpose for a festive function. With this hack, you'll never need to buy a gift tag again.
An Instagram video from crafty_morning shows exactly how to make this DIY, with the creator using details from an empty Christmas-themed Little Debbie cake box. She cut out shapes to use as tags: the Little Debbie logo and an outline of the Christmas tree cake image. Then, she punched a hole in the top (a tool like the Swingline 1-Hole Punch helps create a uniform hole). After threading a string through, she had a low-waste gift tag. The idea is amongst the most simple of DIY holiday projects, but there are plenty of ways to personalize this hack with a few materials.
The box you choose, and the sections and shapes you cut out, is the first layer of personalization. Holiday-related snacks boxes are great, like those with Valentine's or Christmas designs. Even if it's past the holiday, you can make a handful of tags for next year. Consider using boxes from food gift sets, like pretty cracker or tea boxes, which are more likely to have a decorative pattern.
How to personalize a DIY gift tag with repurposed packaging
It's possible to find gift tag templates online, and you can print one to trace if you don't have a steady hand. If you plan to make a lot of tags, you could also grab a tool like the Ecohu Paper Craft Tag Punch, which not only punches a hanging hole but also cuts the tag corners into clean, ornate shapes. Alternatively, you could simply cut the tag into whatever shape you like, like circles, hearts, and arches, a great option to try if you're personalizing your own sustainable DIY gift wrap as well. Using zig-zag or scalloped scissors will add another layer of customization.
If your snack box doesn't have a suitable theme, like for a birthday or Valentine's gift tag, consider making a plain tag. To do so, cut two matching pieces, and glue them with the printed sides together. It will look like a plain card stock tag, which you can then decorate with stickers or stamps.
Lastly, your string choice has aesthetic value too. The low-waste choice is to use leftover ribbon, twine, or string from your craft storage, picking the one that best fits your favored vibe. Twine has a relaxed boho look, classic satin ribbons are more dainty, and velvet feels luxurious. Frayed chiffon ribbon, like these Vitalizart Chiffon Silk Ribbons, has also been trending lately and provide an elegant departure from satin ribbons.