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When styling your table for a gathering, floral arrangements go a long way toward adding color and softness. But when it comes to ambiance, nothing compares to the warm glow and convivial spirit of candlelight at the center of it all. The hygge vibes and soft flicker create the perfect setting for putting guests at ease, fostering conversation, and inviting time to slow down for a few hours. But instead of just filling your table with run-of-the-mill florals and the same well-loved, wax-dripped taper candles, level up your centerpiece game with an unexpected best-of-both-worlds twist: floating floral candles.

Instagram user jcdesign1.1 shared how she filled three cylindrical vases of varying sizes with roses, Baby's breath, and water before topping each with floating wax beads and a wick. The effect is lovely, with the blooms suspended in the water beneath the candle layer, all visible through the clear glass. While the Instagrammer used white and soft pastel florals in her vases, there are so many ways to tailor this floating candle idea to your home's style or the occasion you're celebrating.

To prep for this beginner-friendly table decor idea, you'll need to source a glass vessel(s) for the project, such as a group of narrow vertical vases. Alternatively, you could look for a single, wide, shorter vessel or a uniquely shaped one, as long as the glass is clear enough to see everything inside. A trip down the glassware aisle of your local thrift store is likely to prove successful if you don't have a spare glass cylinder at home. Once your glass container is in hand, let's dive into all the details on how to create an elegant floating floral candle centerpiece for the next time you host loved ones.