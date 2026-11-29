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Builder-grade light fixtures make a bathroom feel common, not luxurious. Even if you're in a rental, you aren't stuck with your landlord's choices. There are removable options for design-minded tenants. Whether you have modern (but boring) recessed lighting or the dreaded flush-mount dome fixture (known as the "boob light"), you might be in search of a removable fix. We've rounded up some renter-friendly light accessories to update your bathroom lighting, without causing any damage.

In particular, these products are for ceiling lights. We've included accessories for some of the most common types of bathroom light fixtures, including flush mount, semi-flush mount, recessed lights, and pendant lights. We avoided paper shades, which aren't suitable for damp bathrooms, sticking to products made of hard materials and fabric. While not all bathroom lights need to be damp-rated, pay mind to where your light fixture is located. Choose glass or plastic covers instead of fabric if the area is exposed to significant moisture. We chose these products with renters in mind, so they are easy to install and remove, with minimal tools or damage. Style is also important, and each accessory has the potential to add a touch of luxury to a plain bathroom.