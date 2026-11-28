Ditch Plain Subway Tile: Joanna Gaines' Chic Marble Alternative For Your Backsplash
With social media making interior design trends so visible to the masses, it may seem impossible to make selections that feel timeless. And truth be told, as a professional interior designer of 13 years who's analyzed the longevity of various materials, I know it's challenging. Choosing options with staying power, especially with big-ticket kitchen items, can feel impossible. However, the pendulum often swings too far in the opposite direction as well. Many homeowners fall into the trap of making mainstream selections in an attempt to stay on the safe side. However, defaulting to plain white subway tile can create a missed opportunity. Instead, why not take a page from the book of interior design and television superstar, Joanna Gaines, and opt for one incredibly gorgeous, time-tested backsplash material that's been around for centuries? Yep, we're talking marble.
Gaines demonstrated this in the Cottonland Castle. The historic 1913 Waco, Texas, landmark was meticulously renovated with her husband, Chip, on her television series "Fixer Upper: The Castle". The solid slab Calacatta marble backsplash she installed partway up the wall in both the home's kitchen and butler's pantry looks exceptionally luxe yet right at home. While this backsplash aesthetic certainly comes with an upfront investment, the material is one of the few that truly never goes out of style. I'll break down all of the details on why Gaines' marble slab backsplash works so well to transcend the trends pitfall to remain timeless.
Why Gaines' marble slab backsplash has a rare yet unyielding timeless quality
There are a few reasons that Gaines' alternative to a tile backsplash establishes an enduring appeal. For one, marble has been used as an architectural staple for thousands of years. It was used extensively as a building material in ancient civilizations like the Greeks and Romans. So, it's truly as time-tested as a material can get. Using a classic material like marble feels simultaneously fresh and grounded in history at the same time. This juxtaposition allows the remodeled spaces to feel updated and upscale while remaining honest to the integrity of the old property.
Now, let's talk aesthetic value. Gaines extended the marble slab material from the Castle countertops upwards as a backsplash, which is a high-end way to elevate a space. To take it to another level, Gaines also capped the Castle's kitchen backsplash with a marble ledge including brass rails and brackets. This type of thoughtful detail adds to the upscale quality of the backsplash.
Gaines used a similar approach but with a more modern spin in the "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" Midcentury kitchen. She bumped out the marble backsplash to create a seamless waterfall ledge that's as beautiful as it is practical for storage. And speaking of practicality, I also love slab-style stone backsplashes because a lack of grout makes them incredibly easy to wipe clean — win-win.
A marble slab backsplash and its staying power
When you get sick of that basic white subway tile after a few years, you'll have to tear it out and replace it with something else. Think of how that will add up over decades of living in a house. Marble will absolutely never give off a fleeting or budget vibe. It is one of those forever materials that rarely gets torn out, which is why it is worth every penny over time.
Marble is typically near the higher end of the natural stone price tag chart. Luckily, many other natural stones also prevail over run-of-the-mill backsplash materials and can be slightly less damaging to the wallet. Again, since these earth-made slabs have a leg up in their time-tested street cred, they nearly always have more staying power than in-the-moment backsplash selections.
So, yes, a marble backsplash is certainly on another level of investment versus a basic, white subway tile. But with a much longer lifespan and exponentially higher design value, a classy marble slab backsplash is worth every penny. And don't take it from me. One more look at those designs by Gaines should certainly convince you of the same.