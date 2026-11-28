With social media making interior design trends so visible to the masses, it may seem impossible to make selections that feel timeless. And truth be told, as a professional interior designer of 13 years who's analyzed the longevity of various materials, I know it's challenging. Choosing options with staying power, especially with big-ticket kitchen items, can feel impossible. However, the pendulum often swings too far in the opposite direction as well. Many homeowners fall into the trap of making mainstream selections in an attempt to stay on the safe side. However, defaulting to plain white subway tile can create a missed opportunity. Instead, why not take a page from the book of interior design and television superstar, Joanna Gaines, and opt for one incredibly gorgeous, time-tested backsplash material that's been around for centuries? Yep, we're talking marble.

Gaines demonstrated this in the Cottonland Castle. The historic 1913 Waco, Texas, landmark was meticulously renovated with her husband, Chip, on her television series "Fixer Upper: The Castle". The solid slab Calacatta marble backsplash she installed partway up the wall in both the home's kitchen and butler's pantry looks exceptionally luxe yet right at home. While this backsplash aesthetic certainly comes with an upfront investment, the material is one of the few that truly never goes out of style. I'll break down all of the details on why Gaines' marble slab backsplash works so well to transcend the trends pitfall to remain timeless.