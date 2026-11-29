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Shower curtains can be one of the most unglamorous details of the house, yet one of the most important. They keep shower water contained so you're not slipping and sliding all over the bathroom. And when your goal is privacy, they're simply more practical than transparent glass shower doors. Traditional shower curtains are often bland and minimal, ranging from botanical patterns to muted colors. But just because this item is functional doesn't mean it has to be boring. Luckily, social media users have found an inexpensive way to upgrade bathroom privacy: turning a duvet cover into a whimsical shower curtain.

Understandably, the bathroom might be the last place you'd imagine your bedding, but after this project, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it sooner. This DIY will potentially require a bit of sewing know-how. There are multiple ways to hang this curtain, so depending on your preference, you'll need a duvet cover of your choice, scissors, a sewing machine, needle and thread or a grommet kit, and shower curtain rings or hooks. You'll also need a plastic shower liner and curtain rod if you don't have shower doors.

This shower curtain alternative is the perfect solution for renters. You won't have to worry about hauling out shower doors or making a huge investment in a renovation project. It can be done in under two hours and swapped out at low cost. If you're looking for a unique shower curtain idea that makes a bold statement, a duvet cover may be the way to go.