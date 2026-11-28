Ditch Your Frilly Bed Skirt: The Trendy Style That Offers A Sleeker Look
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If your bedroom is still sporting a frilly bed skirt, it might be time for a refresh. While bed skirts have traditionally been used to conceal the space beneath the bed or disguise bulky divan bases, they can also evoke a rather old-fashioned aesthetic that risks dating your space. Although they've had a bit of a resurgence in recent years (think Granny chic and cottagecore vibes), modern bedroom trends take a sleeker approach to bed styling. If you want to embrace this fuss-free look, a platform bed might be a better option.
Platform beds are a low-profile style of bed consisting of a built-in solid or closely slatted base that supports a mattress directly without a box spring. The great advantage is that they don't require a bed skirt because the frame itself is meant to be seen. With clean lines and a streamlined silhouette, they offer a more modern, uncluttered look while letting your bedroom furniture make a statement.
Unlike bed skirts, which can make a bedroom look busy and overly ornate, platform beds look visually cleaner. And since the bedroom is somewhere where relaxation is so vital, it's a great idea to choose minimalist beds for a tranquil space. This trend is an effortless way to give your space a contemporary update, no ruffles required.
Choosing a platform bed for a more modern bedroom
Looking to introduce this bed frame alternative into your home? Take inspiration from Japandi design and embrace organic materials, natural textures, and understated forms for an on-trend look that also promotes a sense of calm. For example, this Latitude Japanese Joinery Platform Bed Frame from Wayfair is made of solid bamboo, with traditional joinery that gives it a seamless, artisanal finish without any hardware. For a more traditional look (and a more minimalist bedroom design), you could also opt for a platform bed with a boxy frame (rather than one that offers space under the bed) and without a headboard. True to form, Garvee's Platform Bed Frame with Wooden Slat Support, available at Target, features both of these.
In 2026, the focus is on making bedrooms feel visually cleaner, less cluttered, and ultimately, more calming. "Instead of high beds with large headboards, people are opting for low-platform beds influenced by the interiors of Europe and Japan," designer Todd Harmon told Maison Global. "The low platform beds are appreciated because of their ability to give the space a relaxing vibe and make the ceiling look higher. They also contribute to creating a more tranquil and informal atmosphere in the bedroom."
Don't have the budget for a new bed frame right now? Fear not. It's relatively easy to convert a standard bed into a platform bed by removing the box spring and installing new slats for your mattress to sit on. With this method, you get the look of a platform bed with a budget-friendly DIY!