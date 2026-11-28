We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your bedroom is still sporting a frilly bed skirt, it might be time for a refresh. While bed skirts have traditionally been used to conceal the space beneath the bed or disguise bulky divan bases, they can also evoke a rather old-fashioned aesthetic that risks dating your space. Although they've had a bit of a resurgence in recent years (think Granny chic and cottagecore vibes), modern bedroom trends take a sleeker approach to bed styling. If you want to embrace this fuss-free look, a platform bed might be a better option.

Platform beds are a low-profile style of bed consisting of a built-in solid or closely slatted base that supports a mattress directly without a box spring. The great advantage is that they don't require a bed skirt because the frame itself is meant to be seen. With clean lines and a streamlined silhouette, they offer a more modern, uncluttered look while letting your bedroom furniture make a statement.

Unlike bed skirts, which can make a bedroom look busy and overly ornate, platform beds look visually cleaner. And since the bedroom is somewhere where relaxation is so vital, it's a great idea to choose minimalist beds for a tranquil space. This trend is an effortless way to give your space a contemporary update, no ruffles required.