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It's the most wonderful time of the year, unless you're leaving the house empty during your holiday travels. While cold weather slows down break-ins across the snowbelt, winter burglaries actually tick upward along the Pacific Coast. And across the country, FBI data indicates residential break-ins often peak during the final weeks of the year. According to the ASU Center for Problem-Oriented Policing, even though burglary rates are declining overall, available data indicates more than half of all attempts target visibly unoccupied homes. Fortunately, you don't need to booby trap your home with a red hot doorknob or swinging paint cans just to take a winter vacation without all the worry. Instead, over 1,000 Amazon customers say the FTV-10 Charcoal TV Simulator from FakeTV is a genius solution that will keep intruders away from your empty home.

Unlike a timed light that simply turns on and sits motionless while the Wet Bandits are casing your house from their nearby van, this $29 home security find is among the easiest (and cheapest) ways to burglar-proof your home. Weighing in at 4.5 ounces, the palm-sized device uses brightly colored LEDs behind a frosted lens cover to cast a realistic, TV-like effect across any room. An automatic dusk sensor and simple toggle switch let you choose between four- or seven-hour cycles that trigger random flickers, fading, and color changes as the ambient light starts to drop. The manufacturer recommends orienting the device toward blinds or shades, but several Amazon customers say pointing it at a blank wall and pairing it with a cheap radio creates the most hyper-realistic look.