Keep Intruders Away From Your Empty Home With A Genius Amazon Solution Under $30
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, unless you're leaving the house empty during your holiday travels. While cold weather slows down break-ins across the snowbelt, winter burglaries actually tick upward along the Pacific Coast. And across the country, FBI data indicates residential break-ins often peak during the final weeks of the year. According to the ASU Center for Problem-Oriented Policing, even though burglary rates are declining overall, available data indicates more than half of all attempts target visibly unoccupied homes. Fortunately, you don't need to booby trap your home with a red hot doorknob or swinging paint cans just to take a winter vacation without all the worry. Instead, over 1,000 Amazon customers say the FTV-10 Charcoal TV Simulator from FakeTV is a genius solution that will keep intruders away from your empty home.
Unlike a timed light that simply turns on and sits motionless while the Wet Bandits are casing your house from their nearby van, this $29 home security find is among the easiest (and cheapest) ways to burglar-proof your home. Weighing in at 4.5 ounces, the palm-sized device uses brightly colored LEDs behind a frosted lens cover to cast a realistic, TV-like effect across any room. An automatic dusk sensor and simple toggle switch let you choose between four- or seven-hour cycles that trigger random flickers, fading, and color changes as the ambient light starts to drop. The manufacturer recommends orienting the device toward blinds or shades, but several Amazon customers say pointing it at a blank wall and pairing it with a cheap radio creates the most hyper-realistic look.
The FTV-10 is an affordable and effective break-in deterrent
To curious onlookers, nosy neighbors, or potential thieves peering from the street, the FTV-10 TV Simulator's effect is completely indistinguishable from someone camped out on the couch watching "Home Alone" for the 36th year in a row. Since burglars overwhelmingly pass up homes showing signs of life, the lifelike glow gives would-be intruders every reason to pick an easier target. Considering that roughly 10% of burglars hit multiple houses in the same area (per ADT), that's even more reason to make sure yours looks occupied when you head out of town.
When it comes to the mistakes people make when leaving for vacation, there's yet another excellent reason to address the potential for break-ins with the affordable unit. When you compare the device's $29 price tag against what's actually at stake, the math isn't even close. FBI crime data puts the average residential burglary loss over $4,000 in stolen electronics, jewelry, and cash. That doesn't include the cost to replace shattered windows or kicked-in doors, nor does it count the multi-year increase in homeowners insurance premiums after a theft claim is filed. The LEDs also cost far less to operate than a 55-inch television blaring at all hours of the day and night. And many satisfied Amazon customers reported absolutely no difference in their power bill whatsoever.
Choosing a home security system can be an extremely complicated and expensive venture, which is yet another reason the FTV-10 may be worth considering. High-tech systems can cost thousands for equipment and installation, with monthly monitoring costs constantly adding to your bill. Meanwhile, installing the highly-rated product requires no subscription, tools, or complex wiring, since you can simply plug it into an outlet and head out the door.