Transform Old Picture Frames Into A Gorgeous Floral Centerpiece In Minutes
Sometimes, you need a centerpiece, whether it's for a wedding, a festive meal, or just a weekend brunch you want to dress up. Rather than spending hundreds on a fancy floral centerpiece that's likely to end up in a landfill or compost heap, take a tip from decor_with_sandy on Instagram and upcycle unused picture frames and a few artificial flowers into a delightfully decorative DIY centerpiece.
All it takes is a little creativity to make a beautiful floral centerpiece – simply glue the frames into an A-shape and display the flowers on top. The entire project comes together in just a few minutes, which can be particularly useful if you're planning a big event (like a wedding) and need many centerpieces to dress your guests' tables.
For each one, you'll need two small picture frames, a small piece of floral foam, hot glue, and artificial flowers and greenery. These can be poinsettias and holly leaves, cheery flowers like daisies or sunflowers, or roses, depending on the occasion. For a truly custom and unique centerpiece, try making your own personalized bouquet using felt flowers instead of faux ones. Other than that, you'll also want a flameless candle, such as the Luminara Flameless LED Battery-Operated Pillar Candle, to set in the middle of the frames.
How to build a floral centerpiece using picture frames
To make your own picture frame centerpiece, remove the backing and glass or plastic front from two old rectangular frames. In the video, decor_with_sandy uses two golden frames, which pair well with an elegant or formal event, but you can also choose any color that coordinates with your event. For instance, spray-paint the frames dark green or red for a festive winter holiday dinner. For a casual summertime party, choose white frames (or paint them white).
Once ready, hot-glue a small piece of floral foam to the top bar of one frame, positioning the foam in the center. The foam should be the same width as or a little smaller than the width of the frame's bar. Hold the first frame at a slight angle, and then hot-glue the foam to the back of the second frame. The goal is to create an A-frame structure, with the foam holding the two frames together.
When the hot glue is dry, press the flower stems into the foam. You may need to trim the stems, as you want the actual blooms to be just above the top of the frame without much stem showing. If you can't find blooms in a color you like, try spray-painting the artificial flowers to get the look you're after. Press sprigs of greenery into the foam on the two ends to complete the look. Finally, set the centerpiece on the table and slip a flameless candle underneath, between the two frames. Use just one centerpiece on a smaller table. Or, space them across the length of a bigger table, alternating with other decorative items, such as floral bouquets.