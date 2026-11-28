Sometimes, you need a centerpiece, whether it's for a wedding, a festive meal, or just a weekend brunch you want to dress up. Rather than spending hundreds on a fancy floral centerpiece that's likely to end up in a landfill or compost heap, take a tip from decor_with_sandy on Instagram and upcycle unused picture frames and a few artificial flowers into a delightfully decorative DIY centerpiece.

All it takes is a little creativity to make a beautiful floral centerpiece – simply glue the frames into an A-shape and display the flowers on top. The entire project comes together in just a few minutes, which can be particularly useful if you're planning a big event (like a wedding) and need many centerpieces to dress your guests' tables.

For each one, you'll need two small picture frames, a small piece of floral foam, hot glue, and artificial flowers and greenery. These can be poinsettias and holly leaves, cheery flowers like daisies or sunflowers, or roses, depending on the occasion. For a truly custom and unique centerpiece, try making your own personalized bouquet using felt flowers instead of faux ones. Other than that, you'll also want a flameless candle, such as the Luminara Flameless LED Battery-Operated Pillar Candle, to set in the middle of the frames.