There's no shortage of ways to sharpen lawn mower blades to keep them in workable shape, but there comes a time for every blade when you can't restore the edge and have to throw it away. Or do you? In a clever hack on YouTube, GP DIY demonstrates a way to turn an old blade into a homemade wire cutter for the shop. It's a great tool to have when you need to cut multiple pieces of heavy wire, and you won't find anything quite like it at a hardware store.

The procedure calls for cutting metal with an angle grinder, drilling into it to add a pivot point, and welding a metal handle onto the blade. If you don't own a welding machine, or you're squeamish about using one, you can also attach the handle by drilling holes and using nuts and bolts. The creator behind GP DIY had a stationary drill press at his disposal, but if you don't have one, you could use a handheld drill with the proper type of drill bit (such as a titanium or cobalt bit made for metal), because none of the drilling procedures are precision ones.

A punch will be handy to create a starting spot for your drill bit, and some cutting oil will keep the bit cool and lubricated as it digs away at the material. You'll also need a combination square or a speed square, a Sharpie or piece of chalk, and of course, safety equipment. Safety glasses or goggles are essential whenever you use the angle grinder, and when welding, you should have filter goggles rated for the job at hand and insulating gloves.