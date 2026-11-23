We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your heating system doesn't pump out enough BTUs to keep you warm in the winter, you can install auxiliary electric heaters in rooms that get especially cold, and baseboard heaters are a popular option. In fact, some houses rely exclusively on them, but they create problems. They rely on air circulation, so you can't put furniture in front of them, and because they can get very hot, you have to keep kids and pets away. Moreover, you can't let curtains hang down over them. Built-in wall heaters are an alternative that will keep you warm and create more usable floor space.

Many electric wall heaters work by convection in much the same way as electric baseboard heaters. A resistive coil heats the air, and because warm air rises, it comes out from the top of the unit while creating an updraft that sucks cold air in through the bottom. Unlike baseboard heaters, however, wall heaters can have a fan that blows the warm air into the room, greatly reducing the amount of time it takes for the room to warm up. Models with fans typically have a control that allows you to adjust the fan speed, and thus the temperature.

A wall heater increases available floor space by occupying only a small part of the wall instead of stretching for several feet like a baseboard heater. It uses the same amount of electricity — typically 1,500 watts —- although some have eco settings that draw less power.