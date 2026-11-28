Unless you're devoted to the art of minimal living, stuff probably piles up in your house or apartment, and if there's an extra room for storage, that's where it usually ends up. When you keep adding stuff, items that are already there become harder and harder to access. You can alleviate this problem by adding shelving, and while it doesn't have to be fancy, it does have to be strong.

TikTok user Emily Shaw was in such a situation, but she was on a low budget. She could afford wood for the shelves themselves, but she couldn't afford wood framing. In her search for something as strong as wood, she landed on PVC pipe. It costs about one-fifth as much as steel pipe, and she could paint it black to make it look like steel. Also, unlike steel pipes, PVC is very easy to cut and assemble, and you can slip PVC pipes into fittings and glue them with inexpensive PVC cement instead of screwing them together.

To get the strength and rigidity needed to support a lot of weight, Emily Shaw used 1-inch pipe. She bought it at Lowe's, where a 10-foot length costs $5.91. She also needed multiple tees and elbows to make perpendicular joints, and she bought flanges that could be secured to the floor to support the structure. She came up with an innovative idea to hold the structure to the wall, and she needed 1-inch slip caps for that.