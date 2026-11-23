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While real blooms come and go as the seasons change, a flower-shaped cement planter makes a slightly more permanent addition to your patio. If the term cement flower raises eyebrows, just take a look at YouTube creator DIY Cement Projects' ingenious design, which walks you through the steps to make one of your very own. If you're looking for weekend DIY projects, this is one to consider. The end result is a beautiful planter that will brighten up your porch or patio, lasting long after the petals on your real plants have drooped.

To make your own version, you'll need a cement mix, like the 10 lb. Quick-Setting Cement from Home Depot. You'll also need a paintbrush or sponge, some string, a plastic bowl and trowel for mixing cement, two squares of old fabric roughly 2 feet by 2 feet, and a square of plastic just slightly larger — a cut-up trash bag or rain poncho will work for this. To shape your planter, you'll need a stand structure, which you can make from another large plastic bowl and an upturned wastebasket. DIY Cement Projects' design also goes the extra mile by using a colander to make a cement base for the planter to raise it up slightly, but this is optional, depending on how tall you want your planter to be.