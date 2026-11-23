Bring Lasting Color To The Garden With A Unique Cement Planter You Can DIY
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While real blooms come and go as the seasons change, a flower-shaped cement planter makes a slightly more permanent addition to your patio. If the term cement flower raises eyebrows, just take a look at YouTube creator DIY Cement Projects' ingenious design, which walks you through the steps to make one of your very own. If you're looking for weekend DIY projects, this is one to consider. The end result is a beautiful planter that will brighten up your porch or patio, lasting long after the petals on your real plants have drooped.
To make your own version, you'll need a cement mix, like the 10 lb. Quick-Setting Cement from Home Depot. You'll also need a paintbrush or sponge, some string, a plastic bowl and trowel for mixing cement, two squares of old fabric roughly 2 feet by 2 feet, and a square of plastic just slightly larger — a cut-up trash bag or rain poncho will work for this. To shape your planter, you'll need a stand structure, which you can make from another large plastic bowl and an upturned wastebasket. DIY Cement Projects' design also goes the extra mile by using a colander to make a cement base for the planter to raise it up slightly, but this is optional, depending on how tall you want your planter to be.
How to make a cement leaf planter
To make the planter, start by mixing your cement, then submerge both fabric pieces until completely covered. Lay one piece flat on the plastic sheet, and bunch two opposite corners together in the center, creating two large leaf shapes. Tie the center with string. Before covering the mold, tape a small piece of plastic to the center of its base to reserve a drainage opening. Drape the fabric over the inverted mold, supported by the upside-down wastebasket. Repeat with the second fabric piece, placing it perpendicular to the first. Adjust the folds to resemble leaves covering the mold.
Using a paintbrush, apply another layer of cement across both fabric pieces. Let it set before applying a final layer. Once strong enough to handle, gently remove the mold. Remove the small piece of plastic to create a drainage hole.
Once your planter has cured, you can customize it with color. Follow the YouTube design with green for the outside of your leaves and a white interior, or get more exotic with your color scheme. While the planter resembles leaves, it also looks like flower petals. Try vibrant pink with yellow veins to create an open lily, or fiery red for a tulip in full bloom. Think about the type of flowers you want to plant, and pick a palette to match. Choose exterior paint that adheres to cement and, if using one, a compatible outdoor sealant.