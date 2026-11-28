Start by removing any plastic casing or labels from the bottle. Next, pour about a third of the spackling into your mixing can, and add the black chalk paint until the mixture forms a paste. Use your sanding block to rough up the bottle, creating a better surface for the paint to adhere to, and apply the mixture over the entire bottle using your paintbrush. After your first coat has dried, use the hot knife — or cutting tool of your choice — to remove the top part of the neck of the bottle, leaving only the last ridge, and shave down any rough edges. Apply a second coat of the paint and spackle mixture, allowing this to dry as well. Then, take your gold Rub 'n Buff finish, and using either a large paintbrush or just your fingertip, brush it gently over the bottle so that it adheres to the rough raised bumps, creating the appearance of gold bubbles beneath the patina. Apply a bit extra to the mouth of the bottle to make it pop.

To make this design suit your space, you can use any color of chalk paint. Try an aqua blue for a beachy look, or a rich red for something more vibrant, either of which will pair well with the pops of gold created by the Rub 'n Buff finish. Try this look on several vases of varying sizes and group them together, either all painted the same color or in complementary shades. It's worth noting that a plastic vase won't have the heft of a traditional glass one, so if you're planning to fill it with real blooms, you might want to line it with gravel or small stones, such as the Fantian Succulent Rocks, to help prevent it tipping over.