She Turns An Old Scent Booster Bottle Into A Chic Vase That Looks So Unique
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A beautiful vase adds a touch of elegance to any room, but they tend to be a pricey purchase at a home goods store. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make one yourself using an item you likely have lying around your laundry room. YouTuber Loli Ds Creations transformed an old Downy scent booster bottle into a sculptural, textured modern vase that looks like something you might pick up in an avant-garde art gallery. With just a few simple crafting materials and the flower arrangement of your choice, you can recreate Loli's design with an old plastic bottle that would otherwise be headed to the recycling.
To transform your empty plastic bottle into an elegant vase, you'll need an empty scent booster bottle, some FolkArt Home Décor Chalk Paint in black, some Rub 'n Buff Wax Metallic Finish in antique gold, and something like the DAP Fast 'N Final Lightweight Spackling. For tools, you'll need an empty paint can to mix your solution, several paintbrushes in varying sizes, a sanding block, and an electric hot knife, which you can typically find on Amazon for around $15. However, if this final tool is a little too complex or expensive for your typical DIY budget, you can also substitute an X-Acto knife or even a pair of scissors for this final step of the process.
How to make a textured vase from a scent booster bottle
Start by removing any plastic casing or labels from the bottle. Next, pour about a third of the spackling into your mixing can, and add the black chalk paint until the mixture forms a paste. Use your sanding block to rough up the bottle, creating a better surface for the paint to adhere to, and apply the mixture over the entire bottle using your paintbrush. After your first coat has dried, use the hot knife — or cutting tool of your choice — to remove the top part of the neck of the bottle, leaving only the last ridge, and shave down any rough edges. Apply a second coat of the paint and spackle mixture, allowing this to dry as well. Then, take your gold Rub 'n Buff finish, and using either a large paintbrush or just your fingertip, brush it gently over the bottle so that it adheres to the rough raised bumps, creating the appearance of gold bubbles beneath the patina. Apply a bit extra to the mouth of the bottle to make it pop.
To make this design suit your space, you can use any color of chalk paint. Try an aqua blue for a beachy look, or a rich red for something more vibrant, either of which will pair well with the pops of gold created by the Rub 'n Buff finish. Try this look on several vases of varying sizes and group them together, either all painted the same color or in complementary shades. It's worth noting that a plastic vase won't have the heft of a traditional glass one, so if you're planning to fill it with real blooms, you might want to line it with gravel or small stones, such as the Fantian Succulent Rocks, to help prevent it tipping over.