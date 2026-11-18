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Photos, especially ones with your friends and family, is one of the easiest ways to cozy up your interiors and make your home feel "lived-in." Plus, a gallery way will turn your ho-hum hallway into something that makes you happy. But if you already have one set up, don't have the space for one, or just don't want to deal with the hassles of coordinating pictures and frames, grab a few large clothespins instead to decorate your home like Liz Fenwick, the creator behind @lizfenwickdiy. She embellishes large clothespins and clips on pictures of her family to use them as adorable photo holders.

This DIY isn't just a unique way to style tough "dead zone" spaces in your home. You also get sturdy, standing picture holders without investing a significant amount of money. This is because you'll find the primary element here, Giant Wooden Clothespins, for $1.25 at your local Dollar Tree. Better yet, this project is kid-friendly and won't take up a lot of your time. Moreover, there are multiple ways you can customize your holders to ensure they complement the pictures you plan on displaying. You also have the choice to swap out the pictures easily if you get bored of looking at the same images or like updating your gallery wall based on the seasons (think beachy pictures for summer and last Christmas' photos during the holidays). Commemorating special occasions and pulling pranks becomes easier, too. Also, it's a simple idea to decorate your small apartment and make the most of the available space. So, print a few of your most cherished pictures and grab the same number of jumbo clothespins to get started. Finishing touches, such as paint, stains, stickers, and vinyl, are optional but will make your holders seem fancy.