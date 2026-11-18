If you live on a mountain or in a hilly neighborhood, or even if your landscape grading is a bit adventurous, you'll eventually notice that you need stairs outdoors somewhere. There are many ways to build such stairs, including a traditional method from "This Old House" using sturdy old landscape timbers. And if you scout around for reclaimed timber, there's a good chance you can find 6x6s at little or no cost.

The "This Old House" episode is old enough to be standard definition (when you've been on the air for 47 years, "old" is increasingly relative) and involves a predictably carpenterish maximized for strength and durability in which wood is joined to other wood rather than just nestled in soil, and everything rests on a carefully leveled foundation. The result is sturdy and attractive.

This build requires a few tools and materials, including gravel, a wood preservative, circular and handsaws, rebar, a shovel, a level, long timber screws, a drill/driver capable of driving those screws, and a sledgehammer. You'll also need a 2-by-2-inch stake and your pressure-treated 6x6 timbers. Pressure treatment is important for any wood used outdoors, unless it has substantial anti-rot properties. Sealing with a wood preservative like "This Old House" suggests is a good idea as well, but it's not practical to fully treat wood with much ground contact. And remember that you're never going to permanently prevent rot in any wood making contact with the ground, so plan to replace the wood in 10 to 15 years. But first, you'll need to source the wood.