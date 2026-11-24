Whether it's a cool vintage find or a sentimental piece from a beloved car that's long gone, there are many reasons why you might hold onto an old license plate. And while they can certainly make your walls pop with interest, you can also transform them into something more unique and practical while still showing off their look.

YouTube creator marcijunebug, an Indiana-based artist, makes them into vintage-inspired trinket trays for holding jewelry, hardware, and other bits and bobs. They also make excellent gifts for the antique collectors and vintage car enthusiasts in your life. She says plates from the 1970s and 1980s are particularly good candidates for repurposing, especially compared to older, rarer pieces that can hold significant value for collectors. For example, according to an article published by Forbes, a 1921 Alaska license plate once sold for a whopping $40,000, while plates from Mississippi dating back to 1912 and 1913 were once valued at $35,000 and $50,000, respectively. If you're unsure what you've found, it's worth researching its history and potential value before chopping it up.

To recreate marcijunebug's project, you'll need an old license plate, sheet metal snips, a hammer, a straightedge or ruler, a permanent marker or metal scribe, and a vise or another sturdy surface for bending. You'll also want cut-resistant gloves and eye protection for safely cutting the sheet metal.