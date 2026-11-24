She Turns Old License Plates Into Eye-Catching Storage Trays
Whether it's a cool vintage find or a sentimental piece from a beloved car that's long gone, there are many reasons why you might hold onto an old license plate. And while they can certainly make your walls pop with interest, you can also transform them into something more unique and practical while still showing off their look.
YouTube creator marcijunebug, an Indiana-based artist, makes them into vintage-inspired trinket trays for holding jewelry, hardware, and other bits and bobs. They also make excellent gifts for the antique collectors and vintage car enthusiasts in your life. She says plates from the 1970s and 1980s are particularly good candidates for repurposing, especially compared to older, rarer pieces that can hold significant value for collectors. For example, according to an article published by Forbes, a 1921 Alaska license plate once sold for a whopping $40,000, while plates from Mississippi dating back to 1912 and 1913 were once valued at $35,000 and $50,000, respectively. If you're unsure what you've found, it's worth researching its history and potential value before chopping it up.
To recreate marcijunebug's project, you'll need an old license plate, sheet metal snips, a hammer, a straightedge or ruler, a permanent marker or metal scribe, and a vise or another sturdy surface for bending. You'll also want cut-resistant gloves and eye protection for safely cutting the sheet metal.
Crafting DIY license plate trinket trays
To create her license plate trinket trays, marcijunebug starts with an aluminum license plate, which she notes is easier to bend than older steel varieties. Using the plate's mounting holes as reference points, she marks several lines on the back to map out the general size and shape of the tray. Then, she uses metal snips to cut into the corners, trimming away the metal to create flaps that will eventually form the sides. Once that's done, she puts her modified plate into a vintage saw-sharpening vise, which holds it in place and provides a hard edge for easier bending. She bends the longer edges first, followed by the shorter ends, shaping the metal into a shallow box. Finally, she uses a hammer to help flatten any uneven edges.
If your license plate is a little warped, don't banish it to the wall just yet: You may be able to flatten it. You can usually straighten bent aluminum with a mallet by placing a piece of cardboard on a flat, sturdy surface, such as a tabletop or driveway, and laying the license plate face down on top. Gently tap the bent areas with the mallet until the metal flattens out, taking care not to damage the raised lettering or painted finish. For especially stubborn metal, try using a heat gun to soften it before bringing out the mallet.