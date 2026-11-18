To attach the tin cans to the string lights, drill a hole in the bottom and use the lightbulb to hold the lantern in place, similar to how you'd install most pendant light lampshades. This is probably the trickiest part of the DIY. The hole has to be large enough to fit the base of the bulb through it, but small enough not to slip over the bulb. A step drill bit like the Zelcan 10 Sizes Titanium Step Drill Bit can help you widen the hole to the right size.

The Lowe's DIY uses paint cans, which you're less likely to have around the house. Other cans work for this project too, like sturdy food cans. You can upcycle the cans from your tinned tomatoes, beans, or vegetables. Start by washing the can with soap and water, and removing the label. You can try to make the holes with an electric drill, but if the can buckles (or you just want a manual option), there is an alternative. To help the can keep its shape, fill it with water and freeze it first. Once frozen, you can use a hammer and nail to punch in your design.

Since the design on display is made up of small drill holes, simple outlines work best. Think stars, hearts, and other geometric shapes. If you want to cover up the metal, paint the tin can and let it dry before punching in your pattern. A video from allyy.__xx shows this process and an example of a creative concept, with little fish outlines. Painted designs help these lanterns look pretty during the day too. While you're crafting, if you decide you want to change up your string light layout as well, consider the straightforward project of making DIY string light poles.