Upgrade Your Boring String Lights — Use Tin Cans For This Fun DIY
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It's hard to beat the warm ambiance of outdoor string lights. However, when you see them day in and day out, they can become boring. If you want a refresh, there's no need to install new outdoor string lights. It's possible to upgrade your current strands using an item you usually recycle: tin cans. A Facebook video from Lowe's shows the simple process.
Tin can lanterns are a well-liked DIY, with quite a few videos showing the process on TikTok. Making a string light lantern is similar. For this project, the DIYers in the Lowe's video use small metal paint buckets. The Project Source 1-quart Metal Steel Paint Bucket looks similar, though there are other options for your project too. They draw a design on a piece of paper and wrap it around the walls of the tin, taping it in place. Then, using a cordless drill, they make holes along the outline of the design. The holes will let the light shine through, illuminating your design and adding visual interest to a small patio or garden gathering space. Note that this DIY is only suitable for string lights with a removable bulb. It will better suit patio lights like the Brightown Outdoor String Lights and won't work with typical Christmas string lights that feature mini bulbs.
Tin can lanterns are an easy upgrade to regular outdoor string lights
To attach the tin cans to the string lights, drill a hole in the bottom and use the lightbulb to hold the lantern in place, similar to how you'd install most pendant light lampshades. This is probably the trickiest part of the DIY. The hole has to be large enough to fit the base of the bulb through it, but small enough not to slip over the bulb. A step drill bit like the Zelcan 10 Sizes Titanium Step Drill Bit can help you widen the hole to the right size.
The Lowe's DIY uses paint cans, which you're less likely to have around the house. Other cans work for this project too, like sturdy food cans. You can upcycle the cans from your tinned tomatoes, beans, or vegetables. Start by washing the can with soap and water, and removing the label. You can try to make the holes with an electric drill, but if the can buckles (or you just want a manual option), there is an alternative. To help the can keep its shape, fill it with water and freeze it first. Once frozen, you can use a hammer and nail to punch in your design.
Since the design on display is made up of small drill holes, simple outlines work best. Think stars, hearts, and other geometric shapes. If you want to cover up the metal, paint the tin can and let it dry before punching in your pattern. A video from allyy.__xx shows this process and an example of a creative concept, with little fish outlines. Painted designs help these lanterns look pretty during the day too. While you're crafting, if you decide you want to change up your string light layout as well, consider the straightforward project of making DIY string light poles.