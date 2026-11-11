Ditch Your Boring Wall Art: A More Unique Way To Decorate With Vintage-Inspired Charm

If you want to make your interiors look lived-in, empty walls are a no-go. So, in a bid to lend them a little personality, you may hang up the first wall art you come across. However, if you're no longer a fan of the basic "live, love, laugh" frame gracing your living or bedroom, consider a more unique way to decorate your walls with vintage-inspired charm. Simply get a few A4 size sheets, paint them however you like, fold them accordion-style, and glue them end-to-end to DIY giant paper fans for your walls.

Though repurposing Japanese fans (even their DIY versions) as wall art isn't a particularly novel idea, you can bring some drama to your dinner gatherings with this inspiring dining room wall decor idea. Or, hang it above your bed if you're tired of the same 'ol gallery walls, and use it as a clever bedroom wall decor idea to make the most of that blank space. Plus, this DIY is 100% customizable, meaning you can change the background color and design so it matches (or complements) your room's decor to a T. You can embellish it however you like. Better yet, you don't need a lot of supplies for this wall art. Just get a couple of sheets of plain paper (five to eight should do the trick), some paint, one or two paint brushes, a handheld hole puncher, some glue, a roll of ribbon, and you'll be golden. With that said, keep in mind that this is a time-consuming craft. And the more detailed and elaborate you make your fan, the longer it'll take you to DIY. So, be sure to block a few hours (particularly if you're a novice) when attempting this wall art idea.