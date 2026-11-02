Should You Do Anything To Your AC Unit Before Shutting It Off For The Season? We Asked An HVAC Pro

According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, almost 90% of American households rely on air conditioning. Since rising costs are making it a serious struggle to keep running it, many people are thrilled to see the arrival of cooler fall temperatures. But should you do anything to your AC unit before shutting it off for the season? To find out, Hunker spoke with Andrew Kuznetsov, President of ADRIUM Service Solutions, an appliance repair, HVAC, and coffee equipment company, who said scheduling an inspection before temporarily protecting it from harsh weather are the only steps you need to take.

"In my opinion, there is no need for the AC to be 'winterized'," Kuznetsov told us during an exclusive interview. Because of how an HVAC system works, the expert said there is always an indoor and outdoor unit. "The outdoor unit is built to stay all seasons outside. That means it's able to work in different common conditions. Not extreme, of course, but it's okay to stay and work under the sun, snow, or rain," he explained. In other words, as long as your local area experiences common winter conditions, rather than months of sub-zero temperatures, you probably don't need to do much.

However, Kuznetsov explained that HVAC systems are engaging in a heat exchange when your system's evaporator coil refrigerant absorbs heat before transferring it to the condenser coil, where the fan spreads it into the air. "If you want to take care of it during the winter and keep the condenser motor from rust and seizing, one option is umbrella or canopy positioning to keep water from collecting inside the condenser," he suggested.