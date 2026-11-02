Forget Cluttered Garages: Walmart Has A Smart Way To Store Your Lawn Mower & More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter how well you try to keep your garage organized, the space can quickly devolve into a cluttered mess because of the miscellaneous (and often bulky) items that need to be kept there. That list includes everything from tools and gardening supplies to outdoor gear and lawn mowers. There are many tips, tricks, and upgrades designed to optimize your garage storage, but one clever way to free up more space is to simply stop storing everything in the garage itself. Instead, adding a portable storage shelter to your yard can free up space in the garage without having to sacrifice any items, and Walmart sells one at an affordable price. Retailing for $56.99, the Vineego Outdoor Storage Shed instantly creates space for items, including lawn mowers, that would otherwise be stuffed inside your garage.
The Vineego Outdoor Storage Shed is a canopy shed, constructed from a rustproof steel frame and covered with a layer of waterproof, UV-resistant fabric. It's available in two sizes, but even the smaller of the two is sufficient for offloading garage storage, measuring roughly 5 feet high, 3 feet wide, and 6 feet long. While that's too small to fit a riding mower, it's large enough for a standard push mower, plus room to spare. The downside is that it isn't ideal to store a lawn mower on the cold, wet ground for a long time.
Why customers love the Vineego Outdoor Storage Shed
The Vineego Outdoor Storage Shed has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 based on over 124 reviews. Many customers praise the shed's versatility, surprising sturdiness, and especially its value for money. This Walmart pickup at around $60 could save significant money compared to a more permanent shed installation. One area which customers don't all agree on is the shed's ease of installation. On one hand, installation doesn't require any tools, most materials are lightweight, and the process can go very quickly. On the other hand, several customers mention that the steel poles didn't always line up during assembly and that the cover is so small it's difficult to fit securely around the entire frame, leaving a gap small animals could enter through.
However, the overall sentiment is that the shed is a handy, worthwhile purchase that allows users to store things like essential garden tools, bikes, toys, and more. To open, all you have to do is roll up the front flap and fasten it with the overhead buckle. One five-star reviewer calls it, "[A] quality portable shed that was easy to put together at a great price." Another adds, "Seems sturdy enough for the price. It helps me keep a brush mower out of the rain." With various items like your lawn mower out of the way, you can get back to using your garage more functionally, maybe even for its intended purpose of storing your car.