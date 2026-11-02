Forget Cluttered Garages: Walmart Has A Smart Way To Store Your Lawn Mower & More

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No matter how well you try to keep your garage organized, the space can quickly devolve into a cluttered mess because of the miscellaneous (and often bulky) items that need to be kept there. That list includes everything from tools and gardening supplies to outdoor gear and lawn mowers. There are many tips, tricks, and upgrades designed to optimize your garage storage, but one clever way to free up more space is to simply stop storing everything in the garage itself. Instead, adding a portable storage shelter to your yard can free up space in the garage without having to sacrifice any items, and Walmart sells one at an affordable price. Retailing for $56.99, the Vineego Outdoor Storage Shed instantly creates space for items, including lawn mowers, that would otherwise be stuffed inside your garage.

The Vineego Outdoor Storage Shed is a canopy shed, constructed from a rustproof steel frame and covered with a layer of waterproof, UV-resistant fabric. It's available in two sizes, but even the smaller of the two is sufficient for offloading garage storage, measuring roughly 5 feet high, 3 feet wide, and 6 feet long. While that's too small to fit a riding mower, it's large enough for a standard push mower, plus room to spare. The downside is that it isn't ideal to store a lawn mower on the cold, wet ground for a long time.