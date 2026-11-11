Keep Your Old Paint Buckets And Turn Them Into Modern Planters With An Easy DIY

If you've just painted your bathroom trying to recreate the finish that a DIYer on Instagram achieved or hired a professional for an exterior paint job, you probably have a stack of empty buckets lying around. But before you haul them to the curb or pay to recycle them, consider cleaning them out and painting them in a shade of your choosing to turn them into modern planters.

And why not? Store-bought planters in clean, minimalist finishes can easily cost you between $10 to $99. As such, the monetary investment can stack up quickly for a small garden on your patio or porch. It may also be hard to find planters in the exact shade you need to match your deck and patio. On the other hand, reusing a bucket you are ready to throw away costs nothing (you already paid for it when you bought the paint). Plus, it's roomy enough to house a plant and sturdy enough to weather the elements. And aren't we all looking to reuse and recycle (absolutely) everything in our house? So, it's a great way to minimize your household waste. To get started, grab a can of spray paint in your preferred color and an empty paint bucket. You'll also need sandpaper and a hacksaw. Pipes are optional, but you'll need them if you want your planter to have "legs." The old PVC ones lounging in your shed will work.