Break Up With Your Basic Shower Curtains: The Elegant Material That Adds A Vintage Touch

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If you don't want your bathroom to look boring, it's time to ditch the basic shower curtain once and for all. Plain white plastic curtains are simple, cheap, and convenient, but they contribute very little (if anything) to the overall design of your space. Ready to skip traditional shower curtains for a cuter way to add rustic charm? For a more elegant touch that feels gracefully whimsical, consider a vintage lace curtain instead.

If you love vintage bathroom design ideas, you're bound to like a lace shower curtain. Of course, it's a far more unique choice than most options on the market, but what about practicality? Surely water will easily find its way through the netting of lace? Well, clever TikTok users are finding ways to turn lace drapes into shower curtains by using them with clear liners. This way, they add a vintage feel to your bathroom while still retaining their function of preventing your bathroom floor from flooding. The delicate texture also looks so much more alluring than a cheap plastic curtain, adding beautiful pattern and classic charm to your shower enclosure or bath. Better yet, it also allows light to filter through the material, making it easier to see while showering.

Ready to romanticize your shower routine? You can DIY this idea by repurposing a classic lace curtain, or you can buy a readymade option from a retailer. For example, this Yj Yanjun Lace Shower Curtain comes in 13 color options, which is ideal for those who want something bolder than a simple white curtain. Although it's made from 100% polyester, a material that's often touted as waterproof, the brand notes that this curtain isn't water-resistant, so you should still use a liner to be on the safe side.