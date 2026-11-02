Break Up With Your Basic Shower Curtains: The Elegant Material That Adds A Vintage Touch
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If you don't want your bathroom to look boring, it's time to ditch the basic shower curtain once and for all. Plain white plastic curtains are simple, cheap, and convenient, but they contribute very little (if anything) to the overall design of your space. Ready to skip traditional shower curtains for a cuter way to add rustic charm? For a more elegant touch that feels gracefully whimsical, consider a vintage lace curtain instead.
If you love vintage bathroom design ideas, you're bound to like a lace shower curtain. Of course, it's a far more unique choice than most options on the market, but what about practicality? Surely water will easily find its way through the netting of lace? Well, clever TikTok users are finding ways to turn lace drapes into shower curtains by using them with clear liners. This way, they add a vintage feel to your bathroom while still retaining their function of preventing your bathroom floor from flooding. The delicate texture also looks so much more alluring than a cheap plastic curtain, adding beautiful pattern and classic charm to your shower enclosure or bath. Better yet, it also allows light to filter through the material, making it easier to see while showering.
Ready to romanticize your shower routine? You can DIY this idea by repurposing a classic lace curtain, or you can buy a readymade option from a retailer. For example, this Yj Yanjun Lace Shower Curtain comes in 13 color options, which is ideal for those who want something bolder than a simple white curtain. Although it's made from 100% polyester, a material that's often touted as waterproof, the brand notes that this curtain isn't water-resistant, so you should still use a liner to be on the safe side.
How to DIY a vintage effect lace shower curtain
If you have a vintage lace curtain that you're looking to repurpose, you can easily turn it into a shower curtain yourself. You can also browse thrift stores and flea markets for vintage lace curtains, or lacy fabrics. Otherwise, you could also buy a brand new piece of fabric. First, ensure the size is large enough (standard shower curtains typically measure 70 by 72 inches). If you're using classic lace with an openwork structure, you'll also need to buy a clear liner. This will hang behind the lace so your shower curtain stays waterproof. Try this Barossa Design Oeko-tex Certified Shower Curtain Liner from Amazon, which costs under $10.
You can either hang your curtain traditionally so it pulls straight across your rod, or you could cut it in half so it meets in the middle when closed like traditional drapes. TikTok creator honeysucklexo opts for the latter in her video, cutting her liner in half so it matches up with the lace. One commenter also suggests adding magnets to the inner edge of the panels so the curtains close properly for better splash protection.
All that's left to do is hang both your liner and lace curtains on your rod using hooks. To help protect your lace, you may want to sew or glue the edges to prevent fraying. It's also a good idea to treat the outer fabric with a water repellent spray. This can help prevent mold and mildew growth in a steamy bathroom environment. And there you have it: a stunning shower curtain alternative that adds elegant charm to your bathroom.