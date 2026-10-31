The Unique Fridge Feature From The '50s We'd Love To See In Kitchens Again

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Most people take the setup of the interior of a fridge for granted: a few shelves, a produce drawer, and a bin or two for specialty items. However, when you're digging through the back of the fridge for a jar of sauce, only to knock over three other containers, the inside setup becomes a lot more important. Shelves that are deep, crowded, and hard to see into are a big reason food gets forgotten and wasted.

Fridge designers in the 1950s had a clever fix for this: lazy Susan shelving. It is a turntable-style, rotating shelf that lets you spin the contents toward you instead of you reaching blindly into the back. It keeps condiments, leftovers, and produce within easy reach. That can mean less clutter, less food lost to the back corners, and a lot less hassle finding everything. It also makes shopping for new produce simpler, as you can quickly see what's going bad and what can last you another week.

Today's refrigerators are packed with touchscreens and smart sensors, but few of them solve the simplest problem: being able to see and reach everything. When an appliance like the '50s fridge adds to organizing a kitchen, it makes you wonder why it disappeared. There's no single reason, but the most likely reason is that refrigerators grew larger over the years, and as new designs flooded the market, the interior features were updated, too. Since a half-circle or round shelf didn't use all the interior space, a rectangular shelf makes more sense. But if you want this feature in your fridge, you don't have to wait for manufacturers to bring it back; you can add a lazy Susan to your existing fridge for a few bucks.