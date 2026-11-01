Prevent Mold And Mildew On Your Shower Curtains By Leaving Them In This Position Daily

Ask your AI assistant "why does my bathroom smell musty" and you'll be inundated with various possible reasons. But if your shower curtains don't get a chance to dry fully, chances are they're the reason behind the odor, courtesy of the mold and mildew spores growing unchecked. Since this primarily happens when they remain wet for long periods of time, we asked Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and the owner of Chemistry Cachet, for the best position to leave shower curtains in daily. Speaking exclusively to Hunker, she reveals that you should always close your shower curtains. "For shower curtains, you want to leave them spread out completely to avoid moisture building up on the curtain surface," she says.

Now, you might think opening them up instead will improve air circulation in the shower and allow the tub and surrounding walls to dry faster. However, this will only make it difficult for the curtains to dry. Our expert says, "If you open the curtains up to let the shower air out, the material of the curtain will bunch and keep moisture." Worried about them constantly dripping water onto your floor and creating a slipping hazard? Rochester has an easy fix: "Spread out the curtain and drape it over the bathtub if possible." And don't worry about your shower remaining damp. The air seeping in around the sides and top will be enough for your bath and walls to dry on their own. Moreover, she emphasizes, "Shower doors need to be left open to air dry." This is to ensure both your shower and the curtains dry completely.