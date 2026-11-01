Prevent Mold And Mildew On Your Shower Curtains By Leaving Them In This Position Daily
Ask your AI assistant "why does my bathroom smell musty" and you'll be inundated with various possible reasons. But if your shower curtains don't get a chance to dry fully, chances are they're the reason behind the odor, courtesy of the mold and mildew spores growing unchecked. Since this primarily happens when they remain wet for long periods of time, we asked Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and the owner of Chemistry Cachet, for the best position to leave shower curtains in daily. Speaking exclusively to Hunker, she reveals that you should always close your shower curtains. "For shower curtains, you want to leave them spread out completely to avoid moisture building up on the curtain surface," she says.
Now, you might think opening them up instead will improve air circulation in the shower and allow the tub and surrounding walls to dry faster. However, this will only make it difficult for the curtains to dry. Our expert says, "If you open the curtains up to let the shower air out, the material of the curtain will bunch and keep moisture." Worried about them constantly dripping water onto your floor and creating a slipping hazard? Rochester has an easy fix: "Spread out the curtain and drape it over the bathtub if possible." And don't worry about your shower remaining damp. The air seeping in around the sides and top will be enough for your bath and walls to dry on their own. Moreover, she emphasizes, "Shower doors need to be left open to air dry." This is to ensure both your shower and the curtains dry completely.
Should you leave the curtains closed even after cleaning your shower?
Wondering if you should leave the curtains closed after cleaning your shower? "After cleaning your shower, make sure the shower curtain is dry, then open it all the way to allow air to circulate," Rochester explains. "This helps the shower dry thoroughly, reducing moisture and preventing mold and mildew buildup." However, don't leave them open if you wet the curtains in the process. Let them dry first (aka spread them out) or the water droplets trapped between the folds will attract mold and mildew.
Additionally, improve your bathroom's ventilation by leaving the doors open to allow your shower to dry faster. Our expert elaborates, "Shower doors need to remain open as long as it takes for the moisture inside the shower to dry. This can be around 30 minutes or up to an hour." Further, turn on the exhaust fan and leave the windows wide open to better deal with the trapped moisture.
Other best practices to prevent mold and mildew buildup on your shower doors and curtains
Rochester shared a few other best practices with us. "My biggest tip to prevent water buildup or mildew with a shower door is to always squeegee after use, let it stay open at least 30 minutes to air dry all surfaces," she says. The removal of excess water will not only keep mold and mildew at bay, but also help you maintain a pristine surface that's free from hard water stains. And to make it easier to remember, hang a squeegee right by your shower door from a hook or suction cup.
"Another tip is to wipe down your shower curtain with a microfiber cloth in addition to keeping it spread out," adds our expert. "The microfiber absorbs any remaining moisture which further prevents mildew." You also won't have to contend with mineral residue from hard water. Finally, make it a point to thoroughly clean your shower door as well as curtain regularly. "Weekly cleaning of your shower door and shower curtain are also helpful for preventing mold and mildew," advises Rochester.