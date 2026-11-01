Turn Old Solar Lights Into A Must-Have Watering Tool

Figuring out how to take care of plants when you're on vacation can put a damper on your excitement, especially if you've come home to crispy, dead leaves before. You could ask a friend to stop by, or try one of the watering globes and spikes designed to release water into the soil over time. Old solar lights can be turned into a similar tool. If you're scratching your head right now, hear us out — one DIYer found a way to repurpose part of a stake-style light as a small watering reservoir, giving the fixture another job instead of going in the trash.

TikTok user @redeux_style uses two pieces from the lights to make an automatic watering system for potted plants, the clear, cup-shaped section that once surrounded the bulb and the hollow tube beneath it. Once you separate it from the solar top and the pointed ground stake, the tube can be placed into the potting soil, leaving the clear cup above it to hold water. The small hole in the clear cup gives water a path to trickle down toward the soil below the surface.

All you'll need to try it is an old solar light with a removable top and stake, plus water, (and a plant, of course). Check that the clear cup and tube connect securely, and that water can move through the tube. Solar lights come in different shapes, so not every model will work the same way for this project. Just check to see how quickly it empties and how moist the soil gets before saying sayonara; you may still need to phone a friend.