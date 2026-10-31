Give Kitchen Cabinets A Sophisticated Upgrade With Erin Napier's Bold Paint Color
When choosing cabinet color ideas for your kitchen, most people play it safe. According to the Houzz Kitchen Trends Study 2026, 28% of homeowners chose white kitchen cabinets between 2025 and 2026, closely followed by natural wood, which took the top spot. Kitchen cabinet colors like green also proved popular, but these tend to be light, unsaturated tones rather than bright, bold shades. Painting your cabinets black, on the other hand, is a far more daring choice. Yet designers like Erin Napier prove that bold paint choices really can pay off.
If you've never considered black kitchen cabinets, you'll want to think again after seeing Napier's sophisticated kitchen design. In the 100th episode of Home Town, the HGTV star renovates a 5,000 square-foot upper loft space for the homeowners. A large one wall kitchen sits at the end of the open concept floorplan, with cabinets painted in Valspar's shade Noir. As the name suggests, this is a true black tone, and Napier uses it for the upper and lower cabinets. Instead of feeling heavy, however, it's an elegant choice that makes the kitchen look far less boring than it would with a common kitchen cabinet color like white. Not to mention, the sleek black cabinets elevate the kitchen and make it appear more sophisticated.
Styling black cabinets for a sophisticated kitchen
The period loft space featured in the episode Home Town has an expansive floor plan. "What was so challenging about your house is we've never had homes of this scale," Napier tells the homeowners in the episode. Because black absorbs light, it's a safer choice in larger spaces like these where it can add drama without making the room feel closed-in, but there's no reason why you can't replicate the idea in a small space, either. Just be wary that it could make the space feel even smaller.
Set against white walls, the black cabinets in the Home Town project create a stark contrast. Brass hardware, handles, and knobs also add drama and sophistication. However, you don't have to choose a contrasting palette when styling dark kitchen cabinets. For example, a monochromatic theme with black cabinets against a slate gray wall can add even more drama. Alternatively, if you're worried about the coolness of black, introduce warmer elements to offset your cabinets. Warm wood paneling or butcher block countertops can add warmth through timber, or use a copper backsplash to play into an industrial style with a metallic accent.
As a paint choice for kitchen cabinets, black typically feels modern. However, you could make it more timeless by opting for traditional features like shaker style doors, as Napier does, instead of slab front cabinets. Luxurious finishes like brass also create a more classic feel, while matte black hardware, cool pewter, or chrome add a contemporary edge.