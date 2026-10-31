Give Kitchen Cabinets A Sophisticated Upgrade With Erin Napier's Bold Paint Color

When choosing cabinet color ideas for your kitchen, most people play it safe. According to the Houzz Kitchen Trends Study 2026, 28% of homeowners chose white kitchen cabinets between 2025 and 2026, closely followed by natural wood, which took the top spot. Kitchen cabinet colors like green also proved popular, but these tend to be light, unsaturated tones rather than bright, bold shades. Painting your cabinets black, on the other hand, is a far more daring choice. Yet designers like Erin Napier prove that bold paint choices really can pay off.

If you've never considered black kitchen cabinets, you'll want to think again after seeing Napier's sophisticated kitchen design. In the 100th episode of Home Town, the HGTV star renovates a 5,000 square-foot upper loft space for the homeowners. A large one wall kitchen sits at the end of the open concept floorplan, with cabinets painted in Valspar's shade Noir. As the name suggests, this is a true black tone, and Napier uses it for the upper and lower cabinets. Instead of feeling heavy, however, it's an elegant choice that makes the kitchen look far less boring than it would with a common kitchen cabinet color like white. Not to mention, the sleek black cabinets elevate the kitchen and make it appear more sophisticated.