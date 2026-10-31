Skip Basic String Lights: The Adorable Find That Doubles As Garden Decor
String lights are practical and pretty, but not terribly exciting. On the other hand, a light-up garden gnome is a conversation starter. If you're trying to maximize whimsy in your outdoor space, choose the latter. Cute and characterful, Teresa's Collection Solar Light Garden Gnome for $24 on Amazon is one pick to consider.
Gnome detractors and lovers alike may notice more of these friendly figures popping up at retailers lately. In line with whimsical touches trending in home decor, it's not surprising the idea would make it outdoors, and garden gnomes are full of whimsy. Historically, people have all sorts of reasons to put gnomes in their gardens. Right now, they are trending again, particularly for those creating a more playful outdoor space. This little gnome from Teresa's Collection is decorative, but also throws off some light.
Measuring around 9 inches tall, the gnome character stands on a grassy rock, pumping an old-fashioned well. The base measures roughly 6 inches wide by 4 inches deep, so it's a compact figure that can fit into a flower bed design. The stream of "water" coming out of the well is illuminated, so you can still make use of the statue at night.
Illuminated gnome decor is far from basic
Anyone who fears the beady-eyed look of some garden gnomes might be alright with this one. The gnome's hat covers most of its face, so it just has a blushed nose and white beard peeking out, giving it a cartoonish look. Its hat and coat has a faux mossy finish, giving it more texture than plasticky gnomes (though it is also made of hand-painted, waterproof resin). A handful of critical reviews say the outer material can shed a bit, though this should be less of a concern if it's undisturbed in a garden. It's a cute ornament that looks more contemporary than a traditional garden gnome.
Buyers are happy with this garden friend, rating it 4.6 stars from around 150 reviews. One commenter notes, "Had this [gnome] for more then a month now. Has survived rain as well. Seems to stay lit for at least 6+ hours every night after a full sunny day. Looks great with our plants. Good purchase.." Just keep in mind, though it sheds some light, it only provides a soft glow. It's only really suitable for adding a warm touch in a garden. Using it is very hands-off, since it charges via solar power and automatically switches on when the sun goes down. For brighter, usable lighting, it's best to pair it with some other outdoor lighting ideas.