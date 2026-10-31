Skip Basic String Lights: The Adorable Find That Doubles As Garden Decor

String lights are practical and pretty, but not terribly exciting. On the other hand, a light-up garden gnome is a conversation starter. If you're trying to maximize whimsy in your outdoor space, choose the latter. Cute and characterful, Teresa's Collection Solar Light Garden Gnome for $24 on Amazon is one pick to consider.

Gnome detractors and lovers alike may notice more of these friendly figures popping up at retailers lately. In line with whimsical touches trending in home decor, it's not surprising the idea would make it outdoors, and garden gnomes are full of whimsy. Historically, people have all sorts of reasons to put gnomes in their gardens. Right now, they are trending again, particularly for those creating a more playful outdoor space. This little gnome from Teresa's Collection is decorative, but also throws off some light.

Measuring around 9 inches tall, the gnome character stands on a grassy rock, pumping an old-fashioned well. The base measures roughly 6 inches wide by 4 inches deep, so it's a compact figure that can fit into a flower bed design. The stream of "water" coming out of the well is illuminated, so you can still make use of the statue at night.