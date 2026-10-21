Don't Waste Leftover Tile: Turn It Into An Adorable Bedside Tray

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A messy bedside table is more than just a visual nightmare. According to research published in Sleep, clutter may also get in the way of a good night's rest. Using an attractive tray is a nice way to corral the things you need to keep nearby. The limited size and decorative potential of this type of organizer can make you more intentional about what gets to stay on top of your table and what needs to be tucked inside a drawer or stored somewhere else entirely. Instead of spending a small fortune on one, DIYer Christina Dennis figured out a creative way to make her own bedside tray by using E6000 adhesive to attach two metallic drawer pulls to a large hexagonal tile.

Making a DIY bedside tray is one of the most affordable space-saving storage ideas for small bedrooms, whether you have a few leftover tiles from a recent bathroom upgrade or you need to purchase a single one to use with some old cabinet pulls. Although this project offers some flexibility in terms of the tile shape you use, it's very important to pick one that's large enough to hold your phone, eye mask, or any other items that are always in a jumble on your nightstand. Large hexagonal floor tiles work especially well because they provide a modern look without taking up the entire surface of your table. You can easily find substantial porcelain or marble versions for under $4 each at your local home improvement store or tile warehouse.