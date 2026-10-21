Use An Empty Toothpaste Tube To Double Your Closet Hanging Space

Closet space isn't infinite, even if your growing clothing collection seems determined to test that theory. When hangers are squeezed shoulder to shoulder, it's tempting to browse closet organizer ideas and buy something to tame the overflow. Before you run to Amazon and add one to your cart, check your medicine cabinet. If that suggestion made you scratch your head, we're about to explain how an empty toothpaste tube could help you make better use of the space you already have.

One of the sneaky ways to fit a little more clothes storage into your closet involves using loops cut from an empty toothpaste tube to connect two hangers. By slipping a loop over the first hanger's hook, you'll take advantage of vertical space where one garment hangs below the other. All you need to make the connectors is an empty toothpaste tube and scissors.

Toothpaste tubes are perfect for this because the packaging has a flexible and strong structure, but this can vary. Colgate says that traditional tubes often combine plastic layers with a thin aluminum barrier, while its recyclable tubes use high-density polyethylene. That doesn't give the cut loops a tested weight capacity, so start with lightweight clothing and check for tearing or stretching.