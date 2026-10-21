Use An Empty Toothpaste Tube To Double Your Closet Hanging Space
Closet space isn't infinite, even if your growing clothing collection seems determined to test that theory. When hangers are squeezed shoulder to shoulder, it's tempting to browse closet organizer ideas and buy something to tame the overflow. Before you run to Amazon and add one to your cart, check your medicine cabinet. If that suggestion made you scratch your head, we're about to explain how an empty toothpaste tube could help you make better use of the space you already have.
One of the sneaky ways to fit a little more clothes storage into your closet involves using loops cut from an empty toothpaste tube to connect two hangers. By slipping a loop over the first hanger's hook, you'll take advantage of vertical space where one garment hangs below the other. All you need to make the connectors is an empty toothpaste tube and scissors.
Toothpaste tubes are perfect for this because the packaging has a flexible and strong structure, but this can vary. Colgate says that traditional tubes often combine plastic layers with a thin aluminum barrier, while its recyclable tubes use high-density polyethylene. That doesn't give the cut loops a tested weight capacity, so start with lightweight clothing and check for tearing or stretching.
How to turn a toothpaste tube into hanger connectors
Obviously, you're going to need a clean tube, so make sure to squeeze out any remaining toothpaste first to avoid getting it on your wardrobe. Snip off the sealed bottom and wash the inside thoroughly, letting it dry completely. With the tube flattened and clean, cut straight across its body at roughly ¼-inch intervals, creating a loop. You should be able to get multiple out of one tube.
Now all you need to do is slip one loop over a hanger's hook and let it settle around the narrow neck beneath it. Hang that first hanger on your closet rod, then put the second hanger's hook through the dangling portion of the loop. The lower hanger will now sit beneath the first, giving you space to hang two pieces of clothing from just one spot on the rod. If the unsightly label bothers you, paint the loops with acrylic paint — just make sure they're dry before putting them anywhere near your clothes.
If you're someone who spends a lot of time in the mornings figuring out what to wear, this setup could make getting dressed easier, too. You can organize your outfits for the week so you can spend more time sleeping in the morning. Use the loops to pair a blouse with a coordinating skirt or keep a cardigan beside the shirt you wear under. A DIY, upcycled version of a full-outfit hanger. To optimize and organize a small space, use this setup for shorter garments that leave room underneath. Now you can actually get a good look at what you have to wear without an unorganized mess.