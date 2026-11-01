What To Do With Your Lawn In November To Ensure It Bounces Back Next Spring

Late fall might not seem like a time when your yard will need a ton of care, but there are a few essential chores to complete in November. With winter quickly approaching, November is a time to prepare your lawn for the stress of cold, wet weather to ensure it thrives next spring. Depending on where you live and the type of grass growing in your lawn, November care will vary.

Generally, fall is the best time to control stubborn weeds, particularly broadleaf weeds, and November is no exception. For folks who have issues with dandelions, wild violet, or other broadleaf weeds, your herbicides can be more effective during November before the soil freezes. As the weather cools, these weeds prepare for winter by moving carbon to their roots to store it, which makes it easier for the treatments to affect them.

Besides weeding, there are other ways to prepare your lawn for winter and help it emerge strong next spring. Dealing with autumn leaves is often another big part of November lawncare, and those pesky fallen leaves might have a bigger impact on your grass than you realize. If your lawn is still growing at the end of autumn, your mowing practices can affect how your yard handles winter weather. Additionally, at the start of the month, there may be time to give your grass some extra nutrients. One last fertilizer application can help your lawn bounce back better when spring returns, as long as it hasn't gone dormant yet.