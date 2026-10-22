Soaking Seeds In Vinegar: What It's For And Why It's Recommended

Seeds need to absorb water to germinate, but this can be a slow process when seeds have hard, thick outer shells that are water-resistant. But what if there were a trick that could speed up that germination process? Well, did you know that some hard-coated seeds can be soaked in diluted vinegar? This weakens the barrier, allowing water and gases to pass through, speeding up germination. It's a form of chemical scarification, the deliberate softening or damaging of the seed coat without harming what's inside.

This shouldn't be seen as a solution for all seeds. Chemical scarification also only alters the physical structure of the seed coat, and won't address dormancy caused by other factors, such as temperature exposure (which requires a different process called stratification). The method is only potentially useful for seeds that have failed to germinate because of hard, impermeable outer shells. Small seeds, thin-coated seeds, and other varieties that germinate readily do not need it.

Growing garden nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus), okra (Abelmoschus esculentus), and pumpkin (Cucurbita pepo), for instance, may require vinegar soaking because their seeds have relatively firm coats. When proceeding with scarification, the appropriate concentration and treatment time depend on the species, seed age, and thickness of the coat. In fact, plain old water may be all you need –- hard-coated okra can be soaked in water for 12 to 18 hours, while sweet pea flowers (​Lathyrus​ ​odoratus​) can follow a similar process. These methods should generally be considered before adding acid.