Forget Pricey Blinds And Curtains: Lowe's Has An Under $15 Find That's A Smarter Buy
Making your windows look a little more stylish doesn't need to cost a fortune, especially when Lowe's has inexpensive mini-blinds that provide privacy and light control for a fraction of what you'd pay for other window treatments. The home improvement chain sells Project Source 1-in Slat Cordless Vinyl Mini-blinds at around $12 for the 34-by-64-inch option. And, sitting at a 4.4-star review at the time of writing, customers make it clear why this popular find is flying off the shelves. Made of light-filtering material and easily adjusted by pushing up or pulling down, the mini-blinds are a smart buy for anyone who wants an affordable alternative to pricey blinds and curtains.
Curtains are among the most popular types of window coverings, but they present a serious affordability challenge compared to this under-$15 find. Even if you're able to purchase panels you love for a reasonable price, costs skyrocket when you also need to purchase a curtain rod and rings or brackets. Meanwhile, Lowe's mini-blinds come with all the mounting hardware you'll need, plus an optional hold-down bracket that keeps closed blinds in place. Customers describe the installation process as easy, which can't always be said for putting up a curtain rod and loading heavy panels onto it.
You could have a similarly simple installation experience with other highly-rated Lowe's finds, but swapping mini-blinds for regular or wide slats costs way more. Classic 1-inch aluminum blinds in the same dimensions are around $126, and some versions can even be bought for over $300. While they come in a wider variety of colors than the mini-blinds, which are only available in white, that variety comes with a premium price tag.
Pros and cons of Lowe's popular mini-blinds
More than just an affordable choice, Lowe's Project Source Mini-blinds are also a lightweight and compact option compared to pricier blinds and curtains. This matters especially when you need to add privacy to a tiny bathroom window that's barely recessed, or cover a larger one in a room where space is at a premium. Because they're available in a wide range of common lengths and widths, you'll also be able to get a custom-fit look without spending a ton of time shortening long curtains.
These mini-blinds won't collect as much dust, pet hair, and other debris like curtains or costly vertical blinds often do. One reviewer mentions that the blinds are, "Easy to clean and [have] great slats." Project Source recommends using a feather duster or light vacuum attachment for regular cleaning. But because they're made of moisture-resistant vinyl, getting sparkling clean blinds will also be way easier than laundering curtains or polishing costly wooden slats when it's time for a deep cleaning session.
Despite their affordable price, there are some other things you should keep in mind before choosing the Project Source Mini-blinds for your home. If you need absolute room darkening, blackout curtains are a better choice than any light-filtering blinds. Even though these mini-blinds are easily tilted open with the included wand, they will block more of your view than you'll get with the wider gap between regular- or wide-slat blinds. And unlike some other blinds at Lowe's, these cannot be cut to size or used to cover glass doors.