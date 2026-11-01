Forget Pricey Blinds And Curtains: Lowe's Has An Under $15 Find That's A Smarter Buy

Making your windows look a little more stylish doesn't need to cost a fortune, especially when Lowe's has inexpensive mini-blinds that provide privacy and light control for a fraction of what you'd pay for other window treatments. The home improvement chain sells Project Source 1-in Slat Cordless Vinyl Mini-blinds at around $12 for the 34-by-64-inch option. And, sitting at a 4.4-star review at the time of writing, customers make it clear why this popular find is flying off the shelves. Made of light-filtering material and easily adjusted by pushing up or pulling down, the mini-blinds are a smart buy for anyone who wants an affordable alternative to pricey blinds and curtains.

Curtains are among the most popular types of window coverings, but they present a serious affordability challenge compared to this under-$15 find. Even if you're able to purchase panels you love for a reasonable price, costs skyrocket when you also need to purchase a curtain rod and rings or brackets. Meanwhile, Lowe's mini-blinds come with all the mounting hardware you'll need, plus an optional hold-down bracket that keeps closed blinds in place. Customers describe the installation process as easy, which can't always be said for putting up a curtain rod and loading heavy panels onto it.

You could have a similarly simple installation experience with other highly-rated Lowe's finds, but swapping mini-blinds for regular or wide slats costs way more. Classic 1-inch aluminum blinds in the same dimensions are around $126, and some versions can even be bought for over $300. While they come in a wider variety of colors than the mini-blinds, which are only available in white, that variety comes with a premium price tag.