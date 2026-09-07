More Than Sharpening: Everything You Can Do With A Bench Grinder

The DIY world is very strangely divided between people who think bench grinders are the most useful things they own and those who think they're mostly outdated relics. In its traditional form, this tool rotates two grinding wheels at high speed and is mostly used for sharpening drill bits, chisels, mower blades, and knives you don't much care about. But sharpening isn't the only way to apply a good spinning disc, and we've found plenty of ways to keep a bench grinder useful, from polishing to cleaning, machining, shaping, and maybe even lathing.

What you do with your bench grinder depends largely on what your wheel is made of — and there are plenty of options. In addition to standard stone designs made of various materials, there are options made of diamond, steel and brass wire, and adaptations for flap models. There are single- and double-wheel grinders, as well as modifications that allow more than one disc on a side. We've even seen models with a flexible drive shaft that adds a rotary tool and all the functionality that implies. And you can improve the utility of the grinding wheels you already have by properly dressing them.

The important thing about all these explorations is to only use stones and wheels with their intended materials. Standard grinding wheels for ferrous metals, for example, should not be used for softer metals like copper and aluminum, which can clog the wheels and then expand dangerously under the heat of subsequent uses. And, in general, use steel wire wheels for tasks requiring more abrasive handling and brass wire wheels for a softer touch.