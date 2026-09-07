What Happens If You Put Dawn Dish Soap In The Freezer?

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It happens all the time: you just banged your foot on the coffee table, and an angry red bump is already making itself known. An cold pack would definitely be nice in this situation to ease your pain, but a hobbled walk to the freezer turns up only some ice cubes and a bag of freezer-burned veggies. Sure, the peas could do the job, but they may not comfortably wrap around your foot or ankle. Thankfully, freezing some Dawn dish soap (which is one of our editors' favorite dish soaps of all time) can give you the cheap and quick moldable pack you're looking for.

Dawn does freeze, but instead of becoming solid, it generally becomes thick and firm while retaining some flexibility. The exact consistency can vary with the formula and freezer temperature, but the soap's gel-like texture allows the pack to mold perfectly around an injured area. Don't go tossing the original bottle into the freezer, though. Transfer the right amount into a sturdy, sealed freezer bag first to prevent a soapy leak. If you want to be extra cautious, consider double-bagging it. You might also want to grab a dishcloth to serve as a protective layer between your skin and the pack to avoid any skin damage from the intense cold. Turning Dawn into a DIY cold pack is something you can add to the list of surprising uses for dish soap that go beyond cleaning.