Is It Okay To Hose Down My Gutters With A Pressure Washer?

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Clean gutters are essential for the health of a home; when they get clogged and water starts to overflow, it can make a mess of the siding and can undermine the foundation. Clogged gutters can also become havens for snakes, birds, and other pests (speaking from personal experience). Aside from this, when temperatures drop, icicles form and ice dam prevention and removal will be a hassle. Ideally, you should clean your gutters twice a year, but if you have to do the job by hand, with a ladder, it's understandable if you have been letting it slide. If things have gotten so bad that you're wondering if you can do it with a pressure washer, you're in the right place to find out.

The answer is yes and no, and let's start with no. Pressure washers shoot out a stream of water strong enough to do a lot of damage while it is doing a lot of cleaning, and pros don't recommend using it on gutters — some are vehemently opposed. The high-pressure stream can blast debris from the gutters all over your roof and siding, and it can damage the gutters, hangers, and the sealant holding parts of it together. It can also blow the asphalt coating off of roof shingles. What's worse, it can shoot water under the shingles and damage your roof decking.

On the yes side, you can use a pressure washer to clean your gutters if you do it safely. That means keeping the pressure low enough to avoid doing damage, using the right nozzle, and watching where you point it.