Ditch Terracotta Pots For A Shatterproof, Eco-Friendly Alternative

Plant lovers can appreciate a good plant pot. Terracotta pots have been around for a very long time and are still a favorite amongst gardeners today. However, for creating an understated and eco-conscious garden, there are new and more user-friendly options on the market like Ecopots. The brand manufactures pots using a patented composite that contains recycled material and is designed to be long-lasting.

The material is the distinguishing feature behind these unique and stylish planters. It's designed to be durable, both UV- and frost-resistant, and also lightweight. Pots are hand-finished and have the look of stone, but without some of the downsides of the natural material. Unlike stone or terracotta, which can break when dropped, these pots are shatterproof. They're suitable for outdoor use and are frost-resistant too, so they're less likely to crack from freeze and thaw cycles. The brand notes that they are designed to last for over a decade, potentially saving you money on replacing pots over the years. The material is also easy to repair, and the brand makes a Repair Sponge that removes scratches, stains, and moss so you can fix cosmetic problems too.