Ditch Terracotta Pots For A Shatterproof, Eco-Friendly Alternative
Plant lovers can appreciate a good plant pot. Terracotta pots have been around for a very long time and are still a favorite amongst gardeners today. However, for creating an understated and eco-conscious garden, there are new and more user-friendly options on the market like Ecopots. The brand manufactures pots using a patented composite that contains recycled material and is designed to be long-lasting.
The material is the distinguishing feature behind these unique and stylish planters. It's designed to be durable, both UV- and frost-resistant, and also lightweight. Pots are hand-finished and have the look of stone, but without some of the downsides of the natural material. Unlike stone or terracotta, which can break when dropped, these pots are shatterproof. They're suitable for outdoor use and are frost-resistant too, so they're less likely to crack from freeze and thaw cycles. The brand notes that they are designed to last for over a decade, potentially saving you money on replacing pots over the years. The material is also easy to repair, and the brand makes a Repair Sponge that removes scratches, stains, and moss so you can fix cosmetic problems too.
Ecopots are extra durable and offer a natural stone look
Beyond durability, usability is also important in a product you want to use long-term. Though they look like stone, Ecopots are lighter than the real thing. Large stone and terracotta planters can be very heavy and hard to move. To compare, an Ecopots Amsterdam Pot with a near 24-inch diameter weighs just over 23 pounds. Meanwhile, a fully terracotta pot of a similar size weighs 67 pounds. This means that Ecopots can be easier to move than solid clay or stone pots, especially when full, while offering a stone look.
Ecopots come in several styles. The brand has a notably simple Scandinavian aesthetic that's well-suited for modern and contemporary outdoor landscapes. They are available in different silhouettes and shapes, from the stout, rectangular Bruges Rectangle Planter to the tall Rotterdam Square Planter. They also make pots with features like built-in wheels, self-watering systems, and integrated hanging brackets. Before you buy new planters, you can look into how to repair terracotta pots. But once you're ready to swap to a more durable material, these Ecopots are an appealing option.