Woman Transforms A Dated Thrift Store Table Into A Statement Piece Without Paint

The thrift store can be a treasure trove of beautiful furniture on a budget. But there's often a less-than-glamorous finish, making a piece look damaged, dated, or just not in line with the rest of your home decor. The quickest cover is a new coat of paint, but this limits you to a flat finish that covers the grain and character of the wood, which are worth showing off rather than covering up. If the underlying piece has good bones and wood worth preserving, its current color doesn't necessarily have to be a dealbreaker.

Stripping away the thrifted piece's old, dated wood finish gives you plenty of freedom to change its color and complement your existing decor — while allowing the natural grain to remain visible. That's exactly the approach TikTok creator NextBigFlip took when transforming a dated thrifted kitchen table into a "Pinterest-worthy" statement piece. Instead of disguising the wood beneath paint, she took the time to remove the existing finish and build up a completely new color with multiple stains.

Her budget-friendly flip uses a paintbrush, chemical stripper, a scraper, and plastic wrap to keep the paint stripper wet while it works. You'll also need a power washer to tackle the fine details, a handheld power sander, stain, and protective finish. While the approach calls for a lot of extra time and elbow grease, the finished table looks gorgeous and modern.