Rat Nests Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Home Or Garage

Maybe you've been told that your hair looks like a rat's nest first thing in the morning, but you must know the ones in your home or garage are a bit different from those at the back of your head. Rat nests look different than the kinds other animals make, so if you're interested in humane pest control, it's helpful to know the key differences. This way, you can make sure you're really dealing with rats before diving into any removal methods. Rat nests look like big piles of shredded materials all swirled together. Rats will use whatever they can find to build their nests and don't seem to have preferences, so you might see papers, grass, stuffing, or even insulation, depending on where the nest is located on your property. Just a whole bunch of this and that, torn up and mixed into a chaotic pile.

Where you find the nest in your house or garage can also help you determine whether it belongs to rats or not. These creatures love building their homes in places that feel safe, so you might not come across them easily as they are tucked away. You might discover one under the stairs leading to your basement, in a far corner of your attic, or at the back of a cabinet that you don't use much — they pick places where the nest can remain largely undisturbed. Nests near the kitchen (or perhaps even unsecured garbage cans in the garage) seem to be popular with rats because they provide easy access to food.