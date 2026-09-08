What Your Pepper Plants Need In September So They Come Back Thriving Next Season

If you live in zone 7 or colder, you'll need to bring pepper plants indoors starting in early September, even if it means digging them up, roots and all and moving them to a large pot. The good news is that peppers are actually one of the easiest vegetables to grow indoors over the winter. It's important to do this before the weather gets too cold for a few reasons. Of course you want to avoid frost damage, but it's also good to limit their stress. Transplanting is already stressful, and you won't want to add on the stress of cold weather to it. Plus, the ground will be more difficult to dig through as it freezes.

If you're already growing your peppers in containers, the process is easier, since you can just pick them up and move them. But if you're digging them up out of your garden, just dig around the compact root ball. The roots run about half as deep as the plant is tall, and is smaller than the foliage spread. You can pot them with the garden soil they're already in, but keep in mind that there may be bugs living in it that you'll be bringing indoors.

Since pepper plants are dormant through the winter, you don't need to worry about grow lights or fertilizer. Just find a place in your home where they'll be away from drafts and not too cold. Pruning your plants before you move them can also be helpful, to ensure they fit in the containers and encourage them to go dormant. Remove any damaged or diseased stems first, then prune the top growth. When the weather warms up again, simply take your pepper plants back outside, replant them, and enjoy your head start on the next growing season.