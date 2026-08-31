How To Sharpen Drill Bits Without A Bench Grinder

Craft, hacks, and DIY home improvement projects are much easier when you have a drill on hand. They become even easier when you have the right types of drill bits for the job. However, with time, every drill bill starts to lose its edge. You don't need to throw it out and get a new one, though. It just needs to be sharpened. Normally, sharpening drill bits requires a bench grinder or dedicated drill bit sharpener. However, you can use a belt sander to get the job done instead if you don't have a bench grinder.

Belt sanders consist of two wheels with a length of sandpaper or a similarly rough material stretched over them. As the wheels turn, the rough material moves, letting you sand an item more quickly than by hand. The abrasive material is able to strip small slivers of metal off the drill bits, leaving them with a fresh, sharp edge. It's a fairly quick process, but it can take a few attempts to get the hang of it. If you already own a belt sander, then you can jump straight to sharpening. However, if you don't have one, you may need to look at your local hardware stores. Belt sanders are generally inexpensive to rent, although the cost can vary by where you live and what companies are in your area. You may be able to rent them for as little as $25 to $35 per day.