Use Old Cat Litter Containers To Create A Seasonal Garden On A Budget

If you're a cat lover lamenting the never-ending plastic litter buckets that are difficult or even impossible to recycle, consider swapping the scoop for a gardening trowel the next time you finish one off. Container gardening offers a great way to keep your large litter pails in use and out of a landfill while allowing you to create a custom seasonal garden on a budget. All you have to do is add drainage holes and dress up the exterior with paint.

Beyond repurposing those bulky buckets, there are numerous benefits to gardening in containers. You can freely move them around, which can help protect the plants from frost and keep them going longer into the autumn season. Plus, you can start a garden pretty much anywhere there's space and sunlight. Standard 35-pound buckets of cat litter can hold a volume of around 5 to 6 gallons, so you'll have optimal room to grow a variety of plants. These include smaller varieties of tomatoes and peppers; veggies like carrots, broccoli and kale; herbs like mint and rosemary (or catnip for your kitty); plus plenty of flowers, grasses, and other ornamentals. For the best results, look for plants that grow taller rather than wider, since you'll have a lot of depth but limited width.