Use Old Cat Litter Containers To Create A Seasonal Garden On A Budget
If you're a cat lover lamenting the never-ending plastic litter buckets that are difficult or even impossible to recycle, consider swapping the scoop for a gardening trowel the next time you finish one off. Container gardening offers a great way to keep your large litter pails in use and out of a landfill while allowing you to create a custom seasonal garden on a budget. All you have to do is add drainage holes and dress up the exterior with paint.
Beyond repurposing those bulky buckets, there are numerous benefits to gardening in containers. You can freely move them around, which can help protect the plants from frost and keep them going longer into the autumn season. Plus, you can start a garden pretty much anywhere there's space and sunlight. Standard 35-pound buckets of cat litter can hold a volume of around 5 to 6 gallons, so you'll have optimal room to grow a variety of plants. These include smaller varieties of tomatoes and peppers; veggies like carrots, broccoli and kale; herbs like mint and rosemary (or catnip for your kitty); plus plenty of flowers, grasses, and other ornamentals. For the best results, look for plants that grow taller rather than wider, since you'll have a lot of depth but limited width.
Creating a DIY cat litter container garden
To prep your bucket, start by thoroughly cleaning it with soap and water. Next, since poor drainage is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when container gardening, drill plenty of holes in the bottom, or carefully hammer a thick nail into the plastic to create your holes. Once you've done that, find a suitable location, fill your bucket with potting soil, and get your garden started.
If you're not a fan of the kitty litter branding, you can get crafty and customize your buckets to suit your decor. A few coats of matte spray paint can mimic the look of a terra cotta planter. Alternatively, you can sponge-paint metallic or darker acrylic paint for a gilded or weathered look. For optimal coverage, lightly sand the plastic with fine-grit sandpaper beforehand and consider using a plastic spray primer or other primer designed for painting on plastic.
Lastly, since kitty litter containers generally aren't designed for outdoor use, they can weaken and become brittle over time, so they may not last more than one season. Examine your buckets once the growing season is over and discontinue use if you notice any cracking, peeling, or crumbling. It may not give your cat litter container nine lives, but it will give it at least one more before it's time to chuck it.