Ditch Traditional Privacy Screens: This Adjustable Amazon Find Gives You More Control

When privacy is a priority, you can move the closed screen to block prying eyes. When neighbours aren't around, open the louvers to let more sunlight or breeze through. Having sections that adjust separately is an extra benefit. For example, you can keep the two bottom sections closed for coverage around a seating area and open the slats in the top section for airflow. Apart from creating privacy, it can be a useful buy as a sun-blocking screen. If your seating area gets strong, direct sunlight during sunrise or sunset, this product can act as a filter or complete cover, depending on how you adjust the slats.

There are even more uses for this screen, including concealing unsightly AC units and trash cans or blocking wind and views if you want to build an outdoor shower area. Cedar is naturally water-resistant, so the screen can hold up to wetter conditions. Based on just over 100 reviews, this screen has a 4.4-star rating. One happy reviewer explains, "I absolutely love this outdoor privacy screen! It's the perfect mix of modern style and functionality for my backyard... It blocks the view from my neighbor's yard just right, letting some light and breeze through while keeping my space private. It's also really stable on the concrete, even on windy days." As an extra precaution in really windy areas, it's possible to secure the screen into the ground with the included stakes.