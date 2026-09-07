Ditch Traditional Privacy Screens: This Adjustable Amazon Find Gives You More Control
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Privacy screens can be very useful, but they're a bit of a one-trick pony. If you're committed to covering a certain area, a traditional privacy screen works great. However, if you want a bit more flexibility, there are plenty of creative privacy screen ideas and products to consider. The Modern Shade Louvered Wood Privacy Panel is one example that features louvers for more control.
Traditional privacy screens don't tend to be adjustable. At most, if you have a freestanding option, you can move it around the yard. This screen has louvers along most of its height, giving you a lot more adjustability. Measuring 6 feet tall by 4 feet wide, it's also freestanding, so you can move it around to create or alter an outdoor room. The FSC-certified cedar louvers sit in three sections along a black metal frame, which gives it a modern aesthetic. You can open and close each section independently and stop at any angle from fully open to completely closed. This design offers plenty of flexibility when it comes to privacy, sun exposure, and air flow.
This privacy screen has louvers for improved privacy, sunlight, and air flow control
When privacy is a priority, you can move the closed screen to block prying eyes. When neighbours aren't around, open the louvers to let more sunlight or breeze through. Having sections that adjust separately is an extra benefit. For example, you can keep the two bottom sections closed for coverage around a seating area and open the slats in the top section for airflow. Apart from creating privacy, it can be a useful buy as a sun-blocking screen. If your seating area gets strong, direct sunlight during sunrise or sunset, this product can act as a filter or complete cover, depending on how you adjust the slats.
There are even more uses for this screen, including concealing unsightly AC units and trash cans or blocking wind and views if you want to build an outdoor shower area. Cedar is naturally water-resistant, so the screen can hold up to wetter conditions. Based on just over 100 reviews, this screen has a 4.4-star rating. One happy reviewer explains, "I absolutely love this outdoor privacy screen! It's the perfect mix of modern style and functionality for my backyard... It blocks the view from my neighbor's yard just right, letting some light and breeze through while keeping my space private. It's also really stable on the concrete, even on windy days." As an extra precaution in really windy areas, it's possible to secure the screen into the ground with the included stakes.