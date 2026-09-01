Skip Aluminum Foil: Cover Windows With A Better DIY

Trying to keep the hot summer sun out of your house is a struggle. As the rays beat on the glass, your home gets hotter, and your air-conditioning works harder. While some people put aluminum foil on their windows to redirect light and heat, there's a more polished way to get a similar effect without turning your windows into shiny foil panels. In a TikTok video, Kristen & Brayden of Surviving RV shared how they keep their van cool, and it could work perfectly for house windows or glass door panes. The DIY combines a reflective insulating layer with decorative fabric, creating a reusable covering that's more functional and attractive than foil.

The shiny insulation serves the same purpose as aluminum foil. However, the material is thicker and more insulating — a more substantial barrier between your home and the sun-baked glass. From inside the room, the fabric cover serves as functional wall art, blocking out light while softening the window's appearance. Not only are these insulators helpful for keeping out the hot summer sun, but in the winter they should help to keep your heat in as well.

At Lowe's, Reflectix reflective insulation costs about $22. One roll should be enough for a couple of windows. The exact number you can cover will depend on their size, so measure first to avoid buying more material than you need. Consider thrifting patterned fabric or reusing an old blanket, curtain, or sheets with a beautiful design. To make this homemade window covering to beat the heat, you'll also need a pair of scissors and a can of adhesive spray.