What Happens If You Mix Vinegar And Citric Acid?

If you're looking to naturally clean your home, white vinegar and citric acid may be among the first products you reach for, especially if hard-water deposits refuse to budge. Seeing the two products side by side may leave you wondering whether combining them would make a more effective acidic cleaner. But before you start playing chemist, know that mixing vinegar and citric acid proves to be pretty lackluster. So don't expect an explosion or any dramatic fizzing.

On its own, vinegar relies on acetic acid to loosen mineral deposits or pesky soap scum. Citric acid tackles similar buildup by binding to the calcium and magnesium ions responsible for water hardness, making the deposits easier to remove. Alone, it's a great way to remove scale from a coffee machine or clean a dishwasher. But because both ingredients are acids, they do not neutralize one another the way something like vinegar and baking soda would. When combined, the citric acid simply dissolves into the water-based vinegar, leaving you with a solution just containing two acids.

In this case, two isn't better than one. Their natural origins may make vinegar and citric acid seem harmless, but the mixture can be tough on your hands, eyes, and acid-sensitive surfaces. Citric acid alone can severely irritate eyes and cause minor burns, as can full-strength vinegar, which can also cause breathing issues in areas that lack adequate ventilation.