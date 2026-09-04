Upcycler Transforms Old Glass Jars Into A Greenhouse With An Impressive DIY

Are you constantly adding glass jars and bottles to your recycling bin? While hauling them to your local transfer station instead of sending them straight to the landfill is one way to help protect the environment, turning them into a glorious greenhouse is another option worth considering if you're trying to go green. That's exactly what Axton Burton did with over 4,500 jars they collected, transforming a simple wooden frame into a one-of-a-kind greenhouse that shelters a prized assortment of tropical houseplants. To make it, they stacked and glued a variety of glass bottles inside interconnected wooden frames made from basic 2x4s.

"Pickles, marinara, hot mustard was in a lot of them for some reason. The tiny ones are sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, there are nail polish bottles as well," Burton said during an interview with KING 5. The artist, author, and independent business owner began working on the structure during the pandemic and told Le Jardinet that although it was mostly completed by the following year, "I don't know when it will be ever truly finished."

Planning and building a greenhouse is no small feat, and Burton had plenty of help to accomplish the ambitious design. After persuading their parents for a small area on a rural piece of property, their dad constructed the grid-like frame. Burton then reached out to their local community through Facebook groups and the Next Door app for jars ... lots of jars ... before starting to build the magnificent glass structure.