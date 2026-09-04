Upcycler Transforms Old Glass Jars Into A Greenhouse With An Impressive DIY
Are you constantly adding glass jars and bottles to your recycling bin? While hauling them to your local transfer station instead of sending them straight to the landfill is one way to help protect the environment, turning them into a glorious greenhouse is another option worth considering if you're trying to go green. That's exactly what Axton Burton did with over 4,500 jars they collected, transforming a simple wooden frame into a one-of-a-kind greenhouse that shelters a prized assortment of tropical houseplants. To make it, they stacked and glued a variety of glass bottles inside interconnected wooden frames made from basic 2x4s.
"Pickles, marinara, hot mustard was in a lot of them for some reason. The tiny ones are sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, there are nail polish bottles as well," Burton said during an interview with KING 5. The artist, author, and independent business owner began working on the structure during the pandemic and told Le Jardinet that although it was mostly completed by the following year, "I don't know when it will be ever truly finished."
Planning and building a greenhouse is no small feat, and Burton had plenty of help to accomplish the ambitious design. After persuading their parents for a small area on a rural piece of property, their dad constructed the grid-like frame. Burton then reached out to their local community through Facebook groups and the Next Door app for jars ... lots of jars ... before starting to build the magnificent glass structure.
Incorporating cat food cans, leftover lids, and found objects kept this DIY greenhouse budget-friendly
While there are many types of greenhouses and greenhouse structures out there, Axton Burton was inspired by more than just the thought of a cozy, sunlit spot for their banana plants, finger limes, star fruit, and other tropical plants. Along with upcycling old glass jars, they repurposed other discarded items in an effort to help the earth. Tea lights sit inside what can only be described as cat food can-delabras. Wine corks surround the door frame. Leftover lids decorated with nail polish dregs on one side and well-wishes from visitors on the other hang artfully along the walls.
Inside, the greenhouse has been equipped with both the practical and ephemeral. A misting system and rotary fans help keep the space climate controlled, while LED lights and a fountain found for free on Craigslist add sparkle and sound. Wooden shelves and small tables are illuminated naturally thanks to clear corrugated roof panels and a storm door.
One of the most attractive parts of this impressive DIY greenhouse is the overall cost. According to the Snoqualmie Valley Record, Burton built it for $3,500 but believed a small shed would have been nearly double that price if they had purchased it instead. That's something to keep in mind if you're amassing your own collection of glass jars and want to build a budget-friendly DIY greenhouse of your own.