Forget Tile Backsplashes: Joanna Gaines' Gorgeous Alternative For Rustic Kitchens

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Tile is a tried-and-true option when choosing kitchen backsplash materials. You can go with large and small format tiles or even make a mosaic out of it. However, when something works well, it eventually ends up everywhere, often making it feel a little bit overdone. This is especially true with tile when looking for rustic kitchen ideas. Luckily, interior designer and HGTV personality Joanna Gaines has an idea for a gorgeous alternative that still perfectly fits the vibe of these spaces. "There are so many tile options out there, but remember you don't have to be limited to just using tile for a backsplash," she wrote in a Magnolia blog post about "Fixer Upper" Season 5, Episode 5, where the Gaines's help reimagine a classic ranch house. "Here, we used a polished white macabus quartzite with horizontal veining."

Quartzite is a material formed when sandstone is subjected to a lot of pressure and heat deep underground. This metamorphosis creates a stone with unique features, as no two slabs will look exactly the same. This can easily add a touch of Mediterranean charm to your kitchen, giving a unique feel. "This stone offsets the rustic feel of the wooden features in the room and brings in a modern look to the kitchen," Gaines continued. "I love that it adds texture without competing with the rest of the design details in the space." In particular, a large slab of quartzite significantly reduces the number of grout lines in the kitchen. It blends into the background as a seamless supporting feature, rather than making things feel busy.