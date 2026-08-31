The Clever Kitchen Window Upgrade That Makes Your Space Feel Open And Airy

Cooking in a bright and airy space is usually preferable to one that's dark and dingy. In fact, a 2026 trend report by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) found that 95% of respondents consider natural lighting one of the most important design elements in a kitchen. Open kitchen ideas, where the space flows freely into a dining or living area without doors and walls, are one of the best layouts to maximize natural light in this way. If, however, you have a smaller kitchen or a closed-concept plan, you could probably benefit from some ways to make your kitchen feel lighter and brighter.

The good news? There's an effective kitchen window upgrade that's perfect for the job: a collapsible window. Unlike a standard window, the panes of collapsible windows (also commonly called bifold windows) are fitted in multiple panels that can be folded back, concertina style. Since they typically have a bigger opening than standard casement windows, bifolds invite more sunshine into the home so you can enjoy the advantages of natural light and better ventilation, especially when open.

You can also choose from different collapsible window configurations to suit your space. With some styles, all the panes fold to one side while others split in the middle. Keep in mind, though, that this window upgrade will cost more than a standard window casing and may require sacrificing more wall space. If you prefer a traditionally styled kitchen, be aware that it will create a more modern look, too.