Spider Mites Vs. Clover Mites: How To Easily Tell The Difference

The sight of "dust specks" crawling along your plants, grass, or furniture can be unsettling. Now, you might be aware that these moving specks are known as mites, but you may not know what kind. While there are numerous mites that may hurt your plants, you're more likely to confuse spider mites with clover mites. After all, both can appear red if you look at them through a 10X hand lens — being pin-sized, they're hardly discernible to the naked eye — though both have quite the color diversity across subspecies.

Purely from the color perspective, clover mites are a bright, vivid red, though sometimes they may also be brown or olive green. In contrast, spider mites, if red, appear quite dull, and feature two dark blotches on either side of their face. Other times, they may take on hues like orange, green, and yellow (NPIC has one of the coolest image guides, courtesy of Bugwood).

A better way to figure out which mite is plaguing your plant (without having to buy a high resolution camera) is to conduct a simple experiment. Just slide a piece of white paper underneath an infested plant, lightly shake the leaves to dislodge the creepy crawlies, and take a swipe at them. If they leave a red stain, you're dealing with clover mites. Don't worry, you haven't touched their blood; they're simply bodily pigments. You can reach at the same conclusion if you had the misfortune of stomping or crushing them mistakenly when trying to get rid of tiny red "spiders" on your lawn furniture or home walls. Those are usually clove mites, not spiders. Also, good luck getting those stains out!